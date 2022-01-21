news, latest-news,

Former professional X-Games wakeboarder Fabio de La Rosa is competing for the first time in more than 14 years and he has chosen the Molonglo River for his comeback. The Brazilian-import was a professional wakeboarder in the early 2000s, and became Latino American champion, Brazil's national champion, and attended the X-Games in 2005. He stopped competing in about 2007 and shifted his focus to DJing before he rediscovered his passion for the sport after he moved to Canberra nine months ago and joined the Wakeboard ACT community. "This will be my first contest in Canberra, after 14-15 years," he said. "My last contest ... I think it was in 2007 or something." MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: De La Rosa said he was very much looking forward to competing in the double-header competition this weekend. And according to the 35-year-old, it was the perfect place to do it. "The water at Ski Lane, where the contest is going to be held, is amazing. It's very rare actually to have such perfect conditions to ride 10 minutes away from where you live," he said. "So first, accessibility is really good, really practical. You can just rock up there and you're setup and good to go in 10-15 minutes," he said. "Second, really good conditions as well, it's very glassy all the time. Wakeboarding needs glassy water, it can't be choppy, full of wind or anything. "The other thing is that in the actual edges, like when the boat goes in, the waves, are absorbed, so there is not so much bounce back. So it's really, really good, and I'm so lucky and so happy to have good conditions and facilities near home." The former professional wakeboarder's return to competition will be during round one and two of the ACT Wake Summer Series. It kicks off Saturday morning and will run through until Sunday afternoon at Ski Lane. La De Rosa will not be the only former professional at the meet on the weekend, with former World Champion and 2022 Waterski and Wakeboard Australia Hall of Fame inductee Dean Smith also expected to attend. Wakeboard ACT vice president Matt McKenna said the series was ability based so there would be young competitors still learning, all the way up to the professionals. "We're hosting nationals in April, so everyone wants to get used to the location," he said. "We've got people coming from Sydney, people coming from Melbourne to ride this weekend. So we've got three or four rounds of the series and then state titles leading into nationals here in Canberra as well. "Pretty much everyone wants to come here as well, because we have got the best competition site in Australia. Right under everyone's noses, we've got this little sanctuary where you can stand on the bank, right in front of the action, and look over the boat and rider."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/c6889007-0e1d-49a3-a0b9-e97480891d7b.jpg/r12_251_4688_2893_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg