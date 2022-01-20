coronavirus,

The opening times of testing clinics across Canberra are changing for the rest of the week, as ACT Health adjusts to extra PCR supplies. After about two weeks of PCR supply issues, ACT Health says they now have up to near normal levels of the tests. "ACT Pathology and Capital Pathology have received additional supplies to expand PCR capacity back to near-normal levels. The current turnaround time for PCR results is estimated to be less than 24 hours," ACT Health said. The clinics at Kambah, Garran, Mitchell and Nicholls will be offering PCR tests. Rapid antigen tests will be available in limited circumstances at Mitchell and Garran, with a limit of one kit per person. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: The Kambah drive-through site will be closed on Friday, January 21 and open over the weekend from 8am to 4pm. The Mitchell drive-through clinic will be open from 8am to 10pm on Friday; and 1.30pm to 9pm on Saturday, and Sunday. The walk-in clinic at Garran will be open 7.30am to 9pm each day; and the Nicholls walk-in site will be open between 8am and 4pm. The Capital Pathology clinic at Holt will operate from 8am-4pm on Friday, but will be closed over the weekend. ACT Health said Canberrans should only get tested at a centre if they have COVID symptoms; are a household contact; or have been instructed to get tested by the directorate. READ MORE: People who return a positive RAT are required to isolate immediately, and register their positive result using the online form on the ACT COVID-19 website. Mitchell Kambah Garran Nicholls Holt Capital Pathology

