ACT Policing has released footage of a man police wish to speak to in relation to an incident that occurred in Canberra's city centre late last year. A 31-year-old man required medical treatment after being seriously assaulted in Petrie Plaza near the Commonwealth Bank about 3.20am on November 27. The alleged offender approached the victim and punched him in the head several times before he fell to the ground, police said. Once on the ground the man allegedly kicked the victim in the head twice before leaving the scene on foot towards Akuna Street. The alleged offender is described as having long, dark hair which he wore in a ponytail at the time of the incident. Police said he was wearing a black T-shirt, grey tracksuit pants and a pair of black shoes that morning. READ ALSO: Police said enquiries had been made to identify the man. They are now seeking public assistance to help identify the alleged offender through the release of the CCTV footage. ACT Policing is seeking witnesses or anyone with information that could assist police investigating the assault to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

