Canberrans heading to and from the South Coast and other regional destinations in the next week have been warned that more resources have been swung into NSW highway patrol and traffic duties under a high visibility operation which will continue until February 1. No double demerits will be in force this year but police have ramped up operations aware that many people will use the mid-week Australia Day to extend their holidays. The head of NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Assistant Commissioner Stephen Hegarty, said the Australia Day operation had been extended this year to cover the days leading up to school returning. "We are expecting roads across the state to be busy as people celebrate Australia Day and families return from travel destinations ahead of the start of school early next month," Assistant Commissioner Hegarty said. "Traffic and Highway Patrol Command will be targeting everything from drinking and drug driving to speeding and fatigue. It has been a tragic week on roads in the South Coast and Monaro region. A week ago, a 51-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash on the Kings Highway near Mulloon, east of Braidwood and a day later, a 17-year-old P-plate driver was killed a collision near Moruya. In the ACT, police leave had been postponed as operational orders and preparations are beginning for what is expected to be protest action centred in and around the parliamentary triangle ahead of Australia Day. A group which self-identifies as the original sovereigns have maintained a presence within the area, separate from the Aboriginal Tent Embassy which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary. The original sovereigns' camp was dismantled last week by police and two of the members faced court on charges including abetting arson, obstructing public officials and assaulting a front-line service provider. They were released on bail. Events in the lead-up to Nainmurra Nguurruu Australia Day in the capital will begin on Sunday with the illumination of the Carillon with the faces of previous Australians of the year. Nearby national attractions will be illuminated in campfire colours, signifying the "lighting of the campfire".

