sport, cricket,

He's beaten COVID-19. Now Weston Creek Molonglo captain John Rogers is determined to take down Queanbeyan in Sunday's one-day final at Freebody Oval. The stylish left hander was only two days out of enforced isolation last Sunday, but produced a stylish 87 not out steering his side to a semi-final win over Tuggeranong - reversing the result from last year's decider. Now the 34-year-old is determined to return his side to the top of the 50-over tree as they target a fourth John Gallop Cup crown in five years. "I'm still recovering to be honest, I'm not sure whether that was Christmas or the illness but I'm a bit sore," Rogers said. "My missus reckons it's worse in men just purely because it's a man flu. I'm going to say that it wasn't too bad. "We've had a couple of guys miss out over the last couple of weeks. I dare say everyone will have a turn to be honest. It hasn't been too disruptive, I think we've just taking it as it comes and have done, I think everyone has done over the competition the last couple of years, it's been bizarre." For the first time in 2022, Creek is at full strength this weekend as Zak Keogh returns to bolster their batting line up after missing last weekend. Queanbeyan is still expected to be without key quick Esam Rahman, while veteran all rounder Mark Higgs is not qualified to play in the final. MORE CANBERRA SPORT Bluebags young gun Jordan Hedington said the gameplan on Sunday was simple. "Probably have John Rogers face as little balls as possible," Hedington said. "With our young group there's plenty of fight and plenty of endeavour there. If we can start well and then stay in the contest I think we'll give ourselves a good chance." Both sides will be looking to secure their T20 top four spot before the decider on Saturday in the final round of that competition. Creek hosts Western District at Stirling Oval, while Queanbeyan is away to Ginninderra - the team they beat en route to the one-day final last Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9GmafuLUGQX3g2KkJcReNh/87a6f84b-57ac-4922-bc83-6bfc7ddd9006.jpg/r194_395_4210_2664_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg