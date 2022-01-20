sport, brumbies, ACT Brumbies, Super Rugby, Tonga volcano, tonga tsunami, folau fainga'a

Folau Fainga'a is still waiting for the phone to ring. Two of his ACT Brumbies teammates - Fred Kaihea and Sefo Kautai - are waiting for the same call. They don't know when it will come or what the news will be, but they'll be ready to help and the rest of the Brumbies squad will rally around them to do whatever they can to help Tonga rebuild. The Brumbies' Tongan trio had continued their Super Rugby season preparations with heavy hearts this week after hearing details of the destruction in their homeland. Fainga'a, Kaihea and Kautai are still waiting to speak to family members to find out if they're OK and get an update on how widespread the damage is after a volcanic eruption and a tsunami hit the island nation last weekend. Wallabies hooker Fainga'a has extended family in Kanokupolu - one of the villages thought to be the hardest hit after footage emerged of the tsunami destruction. "We think they're all right but we're just waiting for the communication lines to get back up so we can get in touch with our loved ones," Fainga'a said. "It was devastating ... not only for us boys here at the Brumbies, but for the whole Tongan community. I can't imagine what everyone has been doing through. "We've got to stay positive. I've seen a few images and the village was hit very hard. It's a tough situation and all we can do at the moment is spread the word and get people ready for what's to come." The Brumbies players were not alone in waiting to hear from family members. The Polynesian influence spreads far and wide in Australian sport, and several NRL players have spoken about their family anguish and the hope teams and codes can unite to offer support. United Nations officials have reported more than 84,000 people have been impacted by the eruption, with few satellite images and limited surveillance plane vision filtering back to families around the world. MORE CANBERRA SPORT Communication is limited after the undersea communication cable was damaged, but help is on the way with emergency supplies expected to arrive as early as Friday. The Brumbies have long had a strong connection to Pacific Island nations, and created a Pasifika round three years ago to pay tribute to the varying Polynesian heritages within the squad. "We've just got to rally around each other," said Brumbies centre Len Ikitau, who has Samoan heritage. "We'll stick tight with the Tongan boys and help them out along the way. It's tough times at the moment for the Polynesian boys but we get through these things together." The Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors will use their pre-season clash as a chance to raise money for the affected communities. The Brumbies have started talks about the best ways to offer their support. "The people of Tonga will continue to need your support, as well as your prayers," the Brumbies said in a joint message on social media. "We are urging you, when it is clear what resources are required, to give what you can. The club hosted its first Pasifika Day in 2019, with more than 50 per cent of the squad boasting Polynesian heritage. "I'm sure the Canberra community will get together and work something out, even sending the smallest thing back might be the biggest help you could offer," Fainga'a said. "It's so they know they've got support from here in Australia and everywhere else." At least three people have died and hundreds of homes have been destroyed on outer islands, with both the Australian and New Zealand governments sending air and sea support.

