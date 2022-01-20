news, latest-news, Racing, Horse racing, Thoroughbred Park, Gratz Vella, Federal Handicap, Black Opal

A simple glance down the form guide is enough to tell Gratz Vella his debuting filly Prophet Time has a task ahead of her in Friday's two-year-old handicap (1000m) at Thoroughbred Park. The home-bred daughter of Nostradamus is Vella's first juvenile to make it to the races this season, and is up against some of Sydney's strongest stables with the likes of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott (Golden Passport), Peter and Paul Snowden (Sir Artie), Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou (Mr Putin), and Annabel Neesham (Mrs Patmore) all targeting the $22,000 scamper in Canberra. "It's [that time of year], I was looking at their breeding and how much they cost and there's about six of them there [bought for] over 500 grand," Vella said. "It makes it a bit hard but I suppose money's all the same colour wherever you go." This year's $250,000 Group 3 Black Opal Stakes in Canberra will run just six days before the $3.5m Golden Slipper, meaning Sydney trainers will most likely not use the Thoroughbred Park feature as a lead in to the world's richest two-year-old race. MORE CANBERRA SPORT If anything, that could make winning the race harder than ever for a local trainer with Sydney stables set to target the Black Opal with their second-string two-year-olds who don't qualify for the Slipper. Vella was the last local to win the Black Opal, when You're Canny upstaged raging favourite Karuta Queen in 2011. The veteran Canberra horseman has been looking to repeat the dose ever since, and Prophet Time will give him a decent indication of where he stands this year when she lines up on Friday. "She's doing everything right at the moment, I think tomorrow as you look at the field I think she's going to be outclassed but I'm quite happy with her progress," Vella said. "I had about four [two-year-olds] in work and the others just didn't measure [up] as soon as I got them up to the jumpouts - I had to turn them out. This one just kept progressing, she's a bit stronger and she's a bit wiser so I thought I may as well just keep progressing with you and see how far I can get you and here we are, we're racing tomorrow." Vella has four runners engaged on Friday, and will tackle the feature Benchmark 75 Federal Handicap (1200m) with Major Time - a six-year-old son of 2012 Black Opal winner Epaulette. He hasn't won a race in more than a year, but Vella was quietly confident his sprinter was close to producing a strong performance. "Honestly he's been a bit unlucky this time in, he's had four starts and the barrier's buggered him up a couple of times," Vella said. "His last start at Moruya was a lot better than what it seemed, it was a heavy track and he went between them like he was going to go on with it but just the heavy track and his weight, he had 61 and a half on his back, it just pulled him down a little bit. "Tomorrow he's in his right grade race, and I've got two kilos off him, I've got Hannah Williams on him and she's been riding very well. He'll be there at the finish for sure." NMeanwhile, Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant trialed at Warwick Farm on Thursday morning ahead of her likely return next month in the Group 2 Apollo Stakes (1400m). Chris Waller's mare was given an easy time of it and finished unplaced, behind stablemate and Coolmore Stud Stakes winner Home Affairs. SCORSEY'S SAUCE - Former leading jockey John Scorse provides all the tips you need for the Canberra races Canberra Thoroughbred Park, Friday, January 21, 2022 Best Bet: Race 8 No 7 Supremo - Ran along in front and held on well to place in BM 64 in town at third run this prep, dropping back in grade he will be in front for a long way Race 1: No 1 Brothers of Antrim - Lightly raced but shows good promise, resuming here but his best runs have been fresh, looks the one No 5 Linden - Honest mare who is rarely far away, looks the quinella horse No 2 Byblos Boy - He is a very speedy customer and will earn a cheque again No 3 Mouse Almighty - Next best Race 2: No 5 Yesterday's Gone - Forgive last run where she didn't handle the heavy track, strong win here this t/d on dry, she can bounce back No 6 One Pose - Broke through for a well deserved maiden win at Taree, she has good racing manners and won't be far away No 1 I Love Lucy - Coming into this off a freshen up, will be on speed throughout No 2 Ronny Rock Art - Next best Race 3: No 8 Defcon One - Much improved run when made up many lengths to just miss the placings last run, extra distance will suit No 3 The Seeker - Good effort on debut when not beaten far in strong maiden, can only be improved and extra 100 a bonus No 2 Charlemagne - Placed 6/11 and has good claims here, wide draw will suit him No 13 Unfazed - Ready to improve Race 4: No 5 Songbird Serenade - Very fit and in form mare who races on speed and likes this distance, can make her own luck again No 1 Trust the Process - Last few runs have been in stronger, loves this t/d and his best would be good enough No 2 Aerobatic Warrior - Can improve at third run in, drawn to get all the favours here No 6 Denmiss - Well weighted if she can run the mile Race 5: No 3 Dijon - Nice colt who showed good speed to lead on debut at Gosford and held on well to place, will be fitter and is better drawn now No 2 Bobby is King - Trialled very well back in July, on debut here , watch market No 6 Stella Siren - Honest mare placed in 3/6 runs, resuming here and should get a nice run No 9 Flying Annie - Next best Race 6 No 3 Golden Passport - Well bred colt who has placed in both city trials, showed good speed in recent heat and blinkers on No 5 Sir Artie - Unplaced in 1st trial back in September, looked good in recent trial win at Gosford, watch market No 10 Opal Ridge - Well bred local filly who scored a good trial win here, well drawn No 7 Vanerzan - Next best Race 7: No 7 Ten Bells - Promising mare resuming off ten week break, can race forward or back and handles all conditions, hard to beat No 4 Mad as Zariz - Honest type, forgive last run at Moruya [ muddling speed] go on placing 1st up, draws to get the right run No 9 Swagger - Just missed the place when resuming at Moruya, will improve and not out of this No 2 Calescent - Next best Race 8: No 7 Supremo - Beautifully placed here, led and fought on for 3rd at Warwick Farm last run, well drawn and a repeat of last run will get him home No 11 Crime Spree - Has come back well, got a long way back and made good ground late at Newcastle, extra trip suits No 6 Ribeauville - Not far away in recent runs, first try this distance No 1 Antigonus - Next best

