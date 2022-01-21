news, latest-news,

She has the name, and Luke Pepper's speedy filly might just have the ability to lay down a Black Opal challenge in March. Opal Ridge produced an impressive debut win at Thoroughbred Park on Friday after being backed into favouritism late on, edging out Sydney filly Mrs Patmore to emerge as the best Canberra-trained juvenile the summer has seen so far.. She settled midfield under Kayla Nisbet in the two-year-old Handicap (1000m), rounded the front runners at the final bend and mowed down Mrs Patmore to finish best and throw her name into Black Opal discussions. The pair put a big space on Gary Portelli's third-placed Vaderzan, more than five lengths behind Pepper's flyer who almost broke the class record. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "We've always had an opinion of her, she had a lot of education and we've just been pretty quiet with her leading up to her first start," Pepper told Sky Thoroughbred Central. "She trialed up really nicely the other day, done everything right. She's pretty straightforward this filly and she seems to do her job really well. "She's pretty versatile, she obviously sat outside the leader in her trial the other day. We've jumped her out a few times at home when she's got back and she's been able to overcome that. "Ryan [Hunt] that owns her, he said to me when he sent her up this time he'd love to have a runner in the Opal and hopefully she can get there." Pepper's triumph was a rarity for local trainers, as interstate raiders enjoyed a productive trip to the nation's capital. Meanwhile, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees expects Special Reward to "race well again" in Saturday's listed Carrington Stakes at Randwick following back-to-back top-two finishes this preparation. The six-year-old gelding is top weight for the $150,000 feature, run over 1400 metres, after running second in the Christmas Classic (1200m) at Canterbury a fortnight ago and first in the Razor Sharp Handicap (1200m) at Randwick on December 11. Lees released a statement via his website on Friday regarding Special Reward, which has Glyn Schofield on board carrying 59 kilograms from barrier two. "Special Reward has put two good runs together, and has trained on well since the Canterbury race," Lees said. "He should get the right run from a soft gate, and I expect him to race well again." Lees also has Countofmontecristo in the Ranvet Handicap (1600m), Lunakorn resuming in the ACY Securities Handicap (1100m).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kDqE8LvSwvU8fyZkrZC97F/69080d88-9fb2-4802-b5a5-4a86efb9950f.jpg/r12_43_4789_2742_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg