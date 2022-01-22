Canberra golfers tee off for Cancer Council ACT fundraiser

news, latest-news,

The Cancer Council ACT fundraiser event The Longest Day challenges golfers to play from sun-up to sun-down this summer to raise funds and promote skin cancer prevention. And the event has been enthusiastically embraced by local golfers. Canberra golf team The Murrumbidgee Stayers played 72 holes, equivalent to four rounds of golf, in just nine hours and 5 minutes to raise funds for Cancer Council ACT. The team included Ron and Wendy Shepherd, Peter Funnell, Tony Johannes and Mike Houston, We are proud of the effort that our team put into this great fundraising event," team captain Ron Shepherd said. "Achieving an amazing time for the 72 holes, and knowing that we, and the other wonderful teams across the ACT, contributed to the amazing work that Cancer Council ACT does in our community, well thats a double win. The Longest Day is an all-day golfing challenge, where teams of golfers commit to playing 36, 54 or 72 holes of golf and fundraise for Cancer Councils vital support and prevention programs, and to fund cancer research in Canberra. The Longest Day ACT has seen 40 participants across 13 teams raise more than $32,000 so far. The Cancer Council ACT has thanked the teams and local gold clubs for "their amazing support and contributions". The top three current team fundraisers for the ACT so far are Yowani Trio ($10,715), The Dragon Hawks ($6510) and The Murrumbidgee Stayers ($5735). Team captain of the Yowani Trio Brad Tepper said the thought of walking and playing 72 holes of golf in a day "seemed like a good challenge". "The chance to raise some money to help fight skin cancer was also an equal motivator," he said. The Yowani Trio had lost loved ones to melanoma, so the challenge was personal. Many of us golfers have had skin cancer scares, so helping the fight made sense," Brad said. The Longest Day runs until February 28. Register at www.longestday.org.au/

