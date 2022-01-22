whats-on, food-and-wine,

BentSpoke Brewing's Crankshaft IPA has retained its crown as Australia's favourite craft beer in the annual GABS Festival Hottest 100 beer countdown. In an Instagram announcement, GABS Fesitval said "Canberra's favourite remains Australia's favourite for another year and add to the gold world beer award it received earlier this year." Crankshaft beat second-place Queensland beer, Balter XPA while it shared the top ten with two other ACT beers from Capital Brewing: The Capital XPA in seventh place and the Capital Coast Ale in ninth place among the 12 ACT beers in the top 100. BentSpoke co-owner and head brewer Richard Watkins said it felt incredible to have won for a second year in a row. READ MORE "Nothing was locked in this year, there was a lot of new breweries out there, 720 breweries are in Australia now and 361 are actually involved so there's a big percentage and there's lots of new beer," Mr Watkins said. "We never take anything for granted, we always hope people like our beer and vote for us, it's pretty amazing that a little brewery from Canberra to win back to back. "We're really lucky because us and Capital Brewing being another independent brewery are getting their beers out there. We sell a lot more beers because they're around and they sell a lot more beers because we're around. People in Canberra are really passionate about local and want to support local." The GABS Festival has breweries nominating beers they had available commercially and beer drinkers vote for their favourites. Since the announcement on Friday afternoon, Mr Watkins said the pub "has been heaving" in celebration of receiving the title again while triple j's Hottest 100 is on in the background. "We've got a really great crowd here, everyone's really passionate about celebrating the fact we just got number one for our beer in Australia and everyone's pretty keen to have a little taste," he said. "We also shouldn't underestimate what triple j has been able to do for Australia as well, it's great for local and alternative artists in Australia and having it on while all the beers are being announced is great. "Celebrating great art from fermented art in the way of beer and music art in the way of theirs. "There's no doubt we'll be here for a few hours into the night celebrating our win. Also breaking records is non-alcoholic beer Heaps Normal Quiet XPA, coming in at number 20 with chief executive Andy Miller saying it was a complete surprise. "It's mind blowing for us, we had no expectations of ranking that highly considering it's our first year in the market," Mr Miller said. "It really reflects the changing spending habits of Australians and people finding a balance between their favourite normal beers and their favourite non-alcoholic beers. "I think Canberra always punches above its weight when it comes to beer and we've had such amazing support from places like Major Capital." Bentspoke Crankshaft - 1 Capital XPA - 6 Capital Coast Ale - 9 BentSpoke Barley Griffin - 12 Heaps Normal Quiet XPA - 20 BentSpoke Sprocket - 41 Capital Hang Loose Juice Blood Orange - 42 BentSpoke Cluster 8 - 45 Capital West Coast NEIPA - 49 Capital Trail Pale Ale - 64 BentSpoke Red Nut - 91 Capital Rock Hopper IPA - 97 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

