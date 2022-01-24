coronavirus, Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese, Labor, National Press Club

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says he does not want any Australian child held back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the school year returns during the Omicron wave, is offering $440 million to improve the nation's schools, including better ventilation, building upgrades and mental health support. In a speech to the National Press Club in Canberra, excerpts of which have been seen by The Canberra Times, Mr Albanese will continue his attacks on the Prime Minister as a "man without a plan", and acknowledge parents' great concern about sending children back to face-to-face learning. "They want to do the right thing for their children, to keep them safe and make the best choice. They are looking for guidance from our federal government," Mr Albanese is expected to say. "But they are waiting in vain for Scott Morrison to come good on his vows. The man who stood before the country and promised a national plan for getting our children back to school - but didn't deliver one." Tuesday's speech, Australia's Best Days Are Ahead, is a pitch to voters angered about the government's handling of the pandemic, particularly the continuing dearth of rapid antigen tests. "The chance is ours to seize. But it requires courage, and it requires vision. It calls for strong leadership that brings Australians together," he plans to say. "And it demands government that steps up to its responsibilities and fulfils its most central roles: to act as a force for good, and to change people's lives for the better. "'Pushing through' this pandemic is not enough. We need to learn from it, we need to use what the last two years have taught us to build a better future." MORE NEWS As the five- to 11-year-old vaccination rate starts to take off and with RATs still difficult to find, the ACT government announced its long-awaited territory's schools return plan on Monday. Following similar plans in NSW and Victoria, Canberra students are to return next week with RATs to be distributed to families. Two tests a week will be provided to every student and school staff member across the first four weeks of Term. Mr Albanese says the states and territories are doing the hard lifting for the nation, including in education. "Like a heart that gave itself a bypass, this is a government determined to outsource the fulfilment of its core duties," he is expected to say. "It has run from its responsibilities to schools for eight long years - since Tony Abbott's horror first budget in 2014." Federal Labor is pledging a student wellbeing plan, with the schools to decide how to spend on children's wellbeing such as counsellors and psychiatrists. As well, there is the promise of a schools upgrade fund which could be used for improved ventilation or improved outdoor learning areas. "This is something the Morrison government should have already been doing to make sure schools are safe for our kids and teachers to return to. And not just for this term," Mr Albanese is expected to say. "Chief medical officer Paul Kelly tells us that COVID will be with us for some time, so we need to act and adapt. For COVID and for illnesses in the future. "That means making our schools safer and better prepared for what's ahead." Mr Albanese is also expected to riff off the ALP's election slogan of "a better future," talking up his plans to rebuild Australia from the pandemic. "And if I'm successful, that future will be clear to Australians by the end of Labor's first term," he is to say.

