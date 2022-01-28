coronavirus,

The territory has recorded a death and 734 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday. ACT Health reported a man in his 80s has died with COVID-19. This brings the number of fatalities from the virus to 26. There are 66 people in hospital with COVID-19, five are in intensive care, and one under ventilation. The number of people in hospital is down from 73 the day before. This is the ninth day in a row numbers have remained under 1000. The cases were diagnosed from 2952 PCR tests and 1792 rapid tests bringing the active total to 4744. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 44.9 per cent of people have received their booster with 63.3 per cent of children aged 5-11 vaccinated with a single dose. Meanwhile, the return to school is set to uncover a spike in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, but ACT authorities are confident the Omicron peak has passed. The test positivity rate has also fallen to one in six, down from one in three at the peak of the outbreak. Chief Minister Andrew Barr said potentially eight times more tests would be undertaken. "This will provide a significantly higher level of surveillance," Mr Barr said in a statement. But Mr Barr warned it would still be several weeks before rapid antigen test supply exceeded demand, based on advice from retailers. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: NSW has recorded 13,333 new infections and 35 more virus-related deaths, as the number of patients in intensive care increases. The total number of cases reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday night included 7077 from positive RATs, and 6256 from PCR results. There are 2737 people are in hospital with the virus, with 189 requiring intensive care. Victoria has recorded 39 deaths and 12,755 new COVID-19 cases. The new infections include 5345 from PCR tests and 7410 from rapid antigen tests. It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 101,605. Hospital patients with COVID-19 in Victoria stands at 988 with 114 people in intensive care, and 40 on a ventilator. READ MORE: Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/3f61a487-b105-4b77-ad6d-3d4242caab58.jpg/r2_0_4783_2701_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg