The ACT has reported 884 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday. This is the eighth day in a row numbers have remained under 1000. The cases were diagnosed from 648 PCR tests and 236 rapid tests. ACT Health announced on Tuesday that a woman in her 80s died with COVID-19. This comes after it was reported on Monday a man in his 40s and another in his 90s died with COVID-19 in Canberra. The number of fatalities for the territory now totals 25. The new cases bring the active total to 4787. There are 73 people in hospital with COVID-19, four are in intensive care, and one under ventilation. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 43.5 per cent of people have received their booster with 60.3 per cent of children aged 5-11 vaccinated with a single dose. Meanwhile, Canberra businesses will have longer to claim reimbursements on a range of bills, as the ACT government has extended the deadline for its small business hardship scheme. The deadline was originally January 31 but has been extended to February 28. "The extension of these existing programs will provide further targeted financial support for impacted local businesses," Chief Minister Andrew Barr said. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: NSW has recorded 17,316 new infections and 29 more virus-related deaths, marking the third day in a row the state has lost 29 lives in a 24 hour period. The total number of cases reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday night included 7382 from positive RATs, and 9934 from PCR results. There are 2722 people are in hospital with the virus, with 181 of them requiring intensive care. Victoria has recorded 15 deaths and 13,755 new COVID-19 cases. The new infections include 6130 from PCR tests and 7625 from rapid antigen tests. It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 119,153. Hospital patients with COVID-19 in Victoria stands at 1057 with 117 people in intensive care, and 40 on a ventilator. READ MORE: Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

