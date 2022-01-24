coronavirus,

The ACT has reported two deaths and 756 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday. ACT Health was notified of the deaths of a man in his 40s and a man in his 90s with COVID-19. This brings the tally of fatalities in the ACT to 24. The new cases bring the active total to 5069. There are 68 people in hospital because of COVID, with three in intensive care, and one under ventilation. Meantime, the percentage of the eligible population over 12 who are now fully vaccinated has reached 98.6 per cent. A total of 39.6 per cent have received a booster, while 50.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had their first dose. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: NSW has recorded 15,091 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm, Sunday. Of the new cases, 6901 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 8190 came from PCR testing. There are 2816 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 196 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 2712 patients were being cared for with 189 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. A total of 33.5 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Victoria has recorded another 17 deaths from COVID-19 and 11,695 new cases, the lowest daily infections figure since January 3. A total of 998 people are in hospital, 119 in intensive care with seven of those on a ventilator.

