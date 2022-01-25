coronavirus,

The ACT has reported a new death and 904 cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday. This is up from 756 cases the day before. ACT Health announced on Tuesday that a woman in her 80s died with COVID-19. This comes after it was reported on Monday a man in his 40s and another in his 90s died with COVID-19 in Canberra. The number of fatalities for the territory now totals 25. The new cases bring the active total of COVID cases to 4829. There are 67 people in hospital because of COVID, with three of them in intensive care, and one on ventilation. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated comes in at 98.6 per cent. A total of 41.1 per cent of people have received their booster with 54.5 per cent of children aged 5-11 jabbed with a single dose. Meanwhile, Canberra students will return to school next week with rapid antigen tests to be distributed to families with the bulk of the tests to be available by the end of week one. While not all of the tests will be distributed in the first days of school, Education Minister Yvette Berry said there were other measures in place to keep students and staff safe. Ms Berry said teachers and students could access tests at testing centres next week. "We are attempting to as soon as possible get as many of those rapid antigen tests out to our school communities before the end of next week," she said. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: NSW has recorded 18,512 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths. There are 2943 patients in hospital, with 183 in the ICU. More than 33 per cent of eligible people in NSW have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 82.7 per cent of people aged 12 to 15 have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.3 per cent of them have had two doses. Among children aged 5 to 11, 28.7 per cent have had one dose of a COVID vaccine. Victoria has recorded another 29 deaths from COVID-19 and 14,836 new cases. There are 183,154 active coronavirus cases in the state and 1057 patients in hospital. A total of 119 people are in intensive care with 45 of those on a ventilator.

