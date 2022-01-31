coronavirus, school, canberra, covid

It was mixed emotions on Monday morning at schools across the ACT, as parents waved their kids goodbye for the first time since last year's lockdown. There was some hesitation to the first day back at St Bede's Primary School in Red Hill, as mum Danielle Edward said her daughter Lyla, 6, was unsure about leaving the family to start Year 1. "Lyla is a bit nervous, whereas my oldest Xavier is in Year 6 and he was really excited. He told me not to embarrass him," Ms Edward said. "Home-schooling was very hard, I take my hat off to the teachers because they're quite amazing. I start back at work tomorrow and hopefully life just goes back to normal. "Obviously the COVID situation is a little bit daunting but it's everywhere so we're just going to have to live with it." For others, this day couldn't come soon enough as Sophia, 9, Zalia, 10, and Georgia, 10, who are all starting year five this year, skipped with delight down the field to classrooms and teachers. "I've been waiting for this day since Christmas because as soon as Christmas is over I want to know when the holidays are over," Sophia said. "I've been counting down the days and counting down the sleeps," Zalia chimed in. "I'm also excited for my little brother to be here, he's starting tomorrow in kindy," Georgia added. Tucking in a shirt and giving a morning hug goodbye, mum Cecile Wake says her son Hugo, 7, was having a mix of nerves and excitement. "He is a little bit nervous, he hasn't seen his friends for six weeks and he gets a little bit like that but knows everyone and his teachers, so the familiar setting put a smile on his face," Ms Wake said. "It's great for the kids to have that face to face, be with their friends and be able to run around and just be free and learn because us parents aren't teachers." READ MORE Overseeing kids and parents returning for the first day back was acting principal Breen Fox, who said everyone was extremely eager for this day. "There's been a lot of preparation going into this day and the teachers were dreading remote learning so to be able to have face to face is just the best scenario for everybody," Ms Fox said. "We've been making sure there was clear communication with parents to alleviate anxiety about coming back to school and also the normal prep from staff that makes sure everyone comes back to being organised and settled in. "There's lots of risk assessment going ahead and checklists being done and lots of communication with Catholic education and the ACT directorate to make sure that we keep everybody safe. That's our priority, to keep staff and students safe." Up north in Charnwood, twins Kendall and Imogen, 5, are also extremely excited to start kindergarten at St Thomas Aquinas, which mum Ashley Taylor says has been a great relief. "The twins were just super excited, I myself went to St Thomas Aquinas along with my siblings, so we have a long history with the school going back to 1985, so they think it's a really cool thing they get to go there," Ms Taylor said. "They were saying 'now we're in big school' and as soon as we dropped them off they ran to the playground so we had to remind them to give my partner and I a cuddle, so there were no nerves at all. "During lockdown we were lucky with them being only in preschool but it was still difficult because my partner and I work full-time. "Maintaining my work and keeping them entertained was tough so I'm kind of excited to have them back at school." The school so far has been extremely happy with how the first day has gone, with principal Leah Taylor saying it has gone smoother than expected. "It was an interesting morning, I was expecting it to be more hectic than it was but families were very good at following the COVID-safe processes we have in place," Ms Taylor said. "We had hoped school would be in person this year, I know it raises some anxiety for students, parents and teachers because there's always that underlying question and uncertainty of closing down again. "That uncertainty is a little challenging right now but the rapid antigen tests are all here so staff have packed them in family bundles for parents to collect." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

