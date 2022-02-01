whats-on, food-and-wine,

It's official - The Canberra Times Night Noodle Markets will return this month. And what's more, it has a new location. A highlight on the capital's event calendar, the markets are moving across the road from its original site, transforming Parkes Place West Lawns into a vibrant Asian street food festival from February 25 to March 6. While the larger site certainly proves useful during COVID times, Nine Food Events head Venessa Cowell said the change was a long time coming for the popular event. "One of the things that people often say is we need more space, we want to be able to sit and have a picnic," she said. "From an accessibility perspective and for people to be able to move throughout the site easily, the bridges that connected the two sides just got to the point where we were at our capacity and we want to move to have a better experience for customers." At what will be the first Night Noodle Markets in the capital since 2020, Canberrans will have the chance to feast on sizzling, sweet and spicy meals and morsels. Local legends, such as Korbq, and Donburi Station, along with crowd-favourites, Gelato Messina, Wonderbao, Hoy Pinoy, Teppanyaki Noodles, Flying Noodles, Twistto and May's Malaysian Hawker are just some of the stalls lined up, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. This year's markets will also feature pop-ups including a Dan Murphy's Zero% Bar, an Aperol Spritz Kombi Bar, a Gage Roads Beer Garden and an Accor Hotels stall selling fairy floss, popcorn and coffee with proceeds going to charity. The markets have also teamed up with mobile ordering system Mr Yum, meaning visitors can spend less time queuing and more time eating. READ MORE: "Having Mr Yum as a partner, we're thrilled about it, because it solves a bit of a challenge for us in that it means people can order without lining up," Ms Cowell said. "In our COVID world at the moment, means that people feel a bit more comfortable. "People don't have to spend too much time in queues and it's also just more convenient if you want to order that extra Messina or extra drink you can without having to go and line up again." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

