Kim Kachel could see Charlie Camus' mind ticking over as he sat in the stands to watch Nick Kyrgios play at the Australian Open. Kyrgios' protege could see his dreams playing out before his eyes. This is the stage he dreams of. Then Tennis ACT boss Kachel looked around and saw tradies "I'm sure wouldn't have come to the tennis had it not been for Nick Kyrgios". This is the legacy Australia's tennis stars will leave long after the tournament that saw Ash Barty win a title while Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were crowned doubles champions that same night. Dylan Alcott again played in a wheelchair final. Max Purcell, Matthew Ebden, Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler all featured across doubles finals. Players like these are creating "a real buzz about the sport", one that is generating "record numbers across all key metrics". MORE SPORT And Kachel couldn't be prouder to call Kyrgios Canberra's own. "He goes down in the record books as our first ever grand slam champion. It was so fantastic to see him enjoying it out there and bringing new people through the gates," Kachel said. "I was in the stands watching his match against [Daniil] Medvedev with young Charlie Camus, who he mentors here locally, and to see Charlie witness that and see the next steps in his journey was fantastic. "There were tradies there that I'm sure wouldn't have come to the tennis had it not been for Nick Kyrgios. They were embracing and cheering him on. People from all sorts of backgrounds that typically wouldn't watch tennis were there to cheer and watch Nick. "He's just been absolutely electric. I can't sing his praises enough for all the work he does here in our Canberra community. "From hitting with our Super 10s athletes, to leading the bushfire appeal, personally purchasing packaging and hampers for those in need when COVID struck, mentoring our junior athletes, providing free racquets to kids in schools, supporting those who are disadvantaged, getting behind our Gungahlin facility, supporting our community activations with the NK Foundation ... I could keep going for another 20 minutes. "He does so much locally. The tennis community is very lucky to have him here." Now Tennis Australia is looking to capitalise, preparing to throw open their gates and offer 10,000 hours of free court hire during February in celebration of Australian success stories. "It serves as the perfect launch pad for the next generation, inspiring many thousands of athletes to get out there and try their hand at tennis," Kachel said. "It's absolutely fantastic for the sport and will serve as such an inspiration. This is a significant moment in time. It's not an overnight success, this is 10 to 15 years in the making and hopefully it inspires the next generation." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

