news, federal-politics, myanmar, labor, foreign affairs, international relations, kristina keneally, marise payne

The opposition has called for Australia to impose further targeted sanctions against Myanmar's military, 12 months after it brutally took control of the south-east Asian country's government. Former Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi was deposed and arrested, along with senior government figures, in raids occurring in February last year by Myanmar's junta, the Tatmadaw. The junta's 12-month reign has been characterised as brutal and violent, with human rights groups alleging hundreds of people had been killed within the first six months. The federal government has expressed its concern about the regime and urged the military to refrain from violence and release detained political prisoners. Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Marise Payne also urged the military to allow humanitarian aid to flow to those in the country who need it. "As we mark one year since the military coup in Myanmar, Australia reiterates its call on the military to halt violence against civilians and return the country to the path of democracy," she said on Tuesday. But Labor's acting foreign affairs spokesperson Kristina Keneally said Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Senator Payne had acted too late and done too little in the last 12 months. She said targeted sanctions, including freezing assets and banning travel for officials linked to the military rule, were needed to take a stand. "While many of our like-minded partners have taken strong actions, Mr Morrison still refuses to implement additional targeted sanctions against the Tatmadaw," she said. "The Morrison-Joyce government's refusal to act over the past year sends precisely the wrong message - that Australia does not care and that we are mere bystanders to authoritarian backsliding in our region. "We join calls from the Australian Council of Trade Unions, Human Rights Watch and the Australian Council for International Development, as well as many other NGOs, for targeted sanctions against the Tatmadaw and linked entities." READ MORE: While the European Union, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom have all imposed additional sanctions on the country since its democratic leader was deposed, Australia has maintained its existing stance, which include some targeted sanctions against members of the Tatmadaw. A cross-party committee delivered a report mid-last year calling on the Morrison government to follow suit with like-minded international partners. Liberal backbencher and committee chair Dave Sharma said junta leaders had unravelled progress made within Myanmar over the past decade under civilian, democratic rule. It also recommended the government consider ways to offer permanent residency for Myanmar nationals wishing to remain in Australia while the military retains control. During recent talks between Senator Payne and UK counterpart Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, the ministers shared grave concerns about the deteriorating situation but agreed to support ASEAN's role in leading the response. The political union's five-point plan requires the junta to cease violence, engage in constructive dialogue, allow an ASEAN special envoy to undertake the dialogue process, allow humanitarian aid and a second special envoy and delegation to finalise discussions. But Senator Keneally said it had already been 12 months with little progress and it was time for that to change. "Mr Morrison and the Foreign Minister must use this anniversary to finally act - and stand up for democracy in our region," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/106459643/099aa2dc-2d2f-47d2-8a87-1b32e1b74529.jpg/r2_285_5565_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg