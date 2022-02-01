coronavirus, arrest scomo, protesters, national press club, antivax, vaccine mandate, millions march, mandatory vaccination, covid

Anti-vaccination mandate protesters chased Prime Minister Scott Morrison's car as he left the National Press Club after calling for him to speak with them. The group carrying Trump flags and chanting "No more mandates" and "Arrest ScoMo" gathered outside the building from 11am on Tuesday morning ahead of an address by the Prime Minister. The crowd lathered into a frenzy as Mr Morrison and MPs left the Press Club. Barnaby Joyce inexplicably exited his vehicle and walked through the protesters. A member of the crowd shouted "you are killing the children" to Mr Joyce as others booed. The group chanted "tell the truth" and drummed in rhythm after the MPs and officials left. Former Qantas pilot Graham Hood, a spokesperson for the anti-vaccination movement who has been accused of spreading misinformation, addressed the crowd. He claimed he had been the captain of multiple flights with Mr Morrison on board. Mr Hood was was unable to continue at the airline after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. "The people want their jobs back, we don't want our kids vaccinated, we don't want our kids to wear masks," he said. "We want our freedom back." Mid-afternoon, the group appeared to be heading toward Australian Parliament House in preparation for a rally on the lawn. A convoy of trucks and vehicles is expected to gather in the area. While the protesters were not able to be heard inside the Press Club or attend the address, they blasted the Prime Minister's speech through speakers outside the building. Crowds continued to heckle and call out in response to the address while expressing strong anti-vaccination sentiments. While Mr Morrison has not directly referenced the crowds gathered outside the building, he acknowledged the "frustration" some people may experience. "To see the lives and livelihoods of Australians disrupted through no fault of their own and through circumstances well beyond theirs, and our, control," he said. "So I understand, and I acknowledge the frustration especially with how this global pandemic has played out over this past very difficult summer." Meanwhile, protesters turned on journalists saying they "once held government to account" and calling them "cowards" for wearing a "nappy" (mask) on their face. Despite tensions running high at the scene, Mr Morrison arrived without incident as police lined the back entrance prior to his 12.30pm address. The Prime Minister announced a proposal to give aged care workers an $800 bonus. The anti-vaccination mandate protest group arrived in Canberra on Monday, when more than 800 protesters marched from Federation Mall to the Parliament House lawn. Their "Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination" rally is also known as the "2022 Official Convoy to Canberra Terra Australis". Their rally was inspired by similar protests overseas, particularly in Canada, where truck drivers and supporters rallied against vaccine mandates and called for the repeal of all public health measures. Some of the protesters said they were going to stay in the capital. The Canberra Times understands their plan is to stay until after the first sitting of Parliament for the year on February 8. Temporary road closures are in place around the area of the National Press Club. A police spokesperson said no arrests had been made at this time.

