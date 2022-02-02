coronavirus, covid-19, protests, anti-vaxxers

Mass demonstrations centred on COVID-19 restrictions have descended on Canberra in earnest. A convoy of interstate trucks arrived in the capital on Monday, choking traffic on Northbourne Avenue before settling on the lawns of Parliament House. This week's demonstrations, which continued outside the Prime Minister's speech to the National Press Club on Tuesday, are the largest seen in the capital since the pandemic began. Some of their messages are crystal clear, though not accepted by the broader population. But others seem confused and, at times, contradictory. So who are Canberra's newest arrivals and what is driving them? It's complicated. If you think of it as a Venn diagram, ending vaccine mandates and the resignation of most of Australia's political leaders seem to be at the centre. But outside those two common threads, the protestors are extremely diverse. Sovereign citizens, who don't recognise the federal government, are standing alongside Indigenous rights activists. There is a strong evangelical Christian presence. One sign outside the National Press Club demanded the release of Julian Assange. Unsurprisingly, there is significant anti-vaxx sentiment, with speakers listing side-effects of COVID-19 vaccines to jeers from the crowd. But many strongly reject the 'anti-vaxx' label, insisting the jab has simply not been around long enough to confirm its safety. There are also apparent contradictions; Monday's speeches began with a Welcome to Country, watched on by a man brandishing the Knights Templar flag, co-opted by extreme far-right groups which push white supremacy. Anyone they perceive as the establishment. Politicians, the media, and medical experts are all in their firing line. While the groups may have different core beliefs, they seem to be taking 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend' approach. Journalists were verbally abused outside the National Press Club on Tuesday, though not physically attacked. Protestors perceive traditional media - which they label "the real virus" - as a tool of politicians and unscrupulous medical experts. They also labelled the man speaking inside, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a "traitor" and demanded he address the crowd. His deputy, Barnaby Joyce, was mobbed as he walked into the crowd while searching for his car. The Canberra Times was urged not to listen to official NSW Health data, because it is unclear "who's really behind it". That distrust extends to international figures, with top US medical advisor Anthony Fauci a particular pariah. The protestors' relationship with law enforcement is more complicated. A speaker on Tuesday praised the police, implying many agreed with the protests and could join a push against the elites. But outside parliament on Monday, some officers were verbally abused. "You work for us" was a common theme. Anyone wearing a mask is likely to receive blunt, expletive-laden medical advice. Probably for a little while longer. Some say they'll remain for a few days, others until they "get a result". Messages on encrypted messaging app Telegram claim truck drivers are leaving WA imminently, to bolster the protests over the weekend. Politicians return next week, and it's likely at least some protestors will be here to welcome them. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36gjBk2fMM8Hf5bLgPMdbTm/e57756bc-31a4-426d-9088-09a4565787ce.jpg/r2_220_4298_2647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg