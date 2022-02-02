news, latest-news,

Lauren Jackson will seek an exemption to continue using medicinal cannabis to help her body recover from decades of basketball as she prepares to make a comeback as a 40-year-old. Australia's greatest basketballer is coming out of retirement to play for the Albury-Wodonga Bandits in the NBL1 East competition, sparking hopes she may be fit and well to join Australia's World Cup campaign later this year. The Canberra Capitals legend retired six years ago, struck down by chronic injuries and a knee problem which robbed her of the chance to become a five-time Olympian in Rio. Jackson revealed her comeback plans on Tuesday morning, saying it would be "absolutely stupid" to think she could immediately rejoin the Australian Opals. But she didn't completely rule it out as an option. Now a mum of two boys, Jackson has given her body time to recuperate and she wants to test herself on the court for her hometown team. The three-time WNBA and four-time WNBL most valuable player has been trialling medicinal cannabis as an alternate treatment for the pain of pounding courts around the world for almost 20 years. But she will now require a therapeutic use exemption to continue using the treatment when her playing career resumes. "That's been critical in my ability to recover and come back, just the way I've been training has helped me alot," she said. "I'm really thankful I got on that trial and I'll explore my options to get that exemption. "The last few games, there was so much pain and that ended my career right there, but I don't feel that anymore." Jackson was arguably the world's best player at the peak of her powers, dominating leagues in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. She started her career at the AIS as a teenager and wanted to finish her professional career with the Capitals in Canberra, but injuries prevented her from taking the court for all but a handful of games towards the end. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member has tested the waters of basketball administration and coaching in recent years, but started training months ago with the faint hope of playing competitively again. ALSO IN SPORT: Jackson says she now has confidence her body can cope with the rigours of the NBL1, but taking a massive leap to the Opals is another matter. The Opals would love to have Jackson back in some capacity given their lacklustre performances of the past 18 months, even if that is in a support role. While she couldn't replace Liz Cambage, she could play a major supporting role. Opals coach Sandy Brondello will certainly be watching the Bandits' games as she prepares to rebuild the Opals to be a World Cup contender for the tournament in Sydney later this year. "I'm literally just really happy with where I'm at. I haven't played in eight years, it would be absolutely stupid of me to sit here and say I'm going to be there because I'm not at this point," Jackson said. "Just getting to play [in Albury] is more special than anything. [The World Cup] isn't on my radar." Jackson says she has been doing 1-on-1 training and her knee is no longer an injury issue. She has two months to prepare for her first game. "My career didn't end the way that would have been nice. Being home and being able to get settled here in Albury, raise my children has definitely given me the opportunity to take it slowly and see where I got to," Jackson said. "When I started training again I don't think I expected to get to this point. So to have the confidence to say that I'm ready to sign, I'm ready to commit ... it's such a milestone for me. "It's something I'm really excited about doing. Suiting up for the Albury team, it's a bit of a dream come true for me. "To have the opportunity to train at home and get into the right physical shape has been so special. I feel like the stars have aligned. Hopefully the next eight weeks go smoothly. "To be pain free and to get out there and move again, that's what I'm hoping for. The few games I had for Canberra [before I retired], I was in so much pain and that ended my career. I don't feel that any more." Jackson is a Hall of Fame member, a three-time WNBA MVP, four-time WNBL MVP, four-time Olympian, five-time WNBL champion and seven-time WNBA All-Star. Her return to the court is set for April, with the women's first game to be played against the Illawarra Hawks at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre. "I can't wait to get out there and play. Basketball is where I'm happy. I was really drained, but now I'm a different person. It's going to be a new experience," Jackson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/5544aefc-887c-48bc-8005-2b75b5746f1b.jpg/r7_67_3012_1765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg