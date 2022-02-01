news, latest-news, Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open, Novak Djokovic

The leading goal-scorer in A-League Women's history has slammed the "pathetic" lack of preparation for the Matildas, adamant Australia's early Asian Cup demise must be a trigger for change. Canberra United skipper Michelle Heyman has called on Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson to pay closer attention to the domestic competition after Australia's disastrous campaign, which ended with a shock quarter-finals exit. Gustavsson is set to come under pressure to keep his job just over 12 months before Australia hosts the women's World Cup for the first time next year. He has won just six of 20 games since replacing Ante Milicic at the end of 2020. He has cast a wide net in search of new talent during his 18-month tenure, using 35 players in the 20 games. Heyman, the reigning Julie Dolan Medallist and a veteran of 61 games for Australia, said the Matildas need more time together before tournaments and wants Gustavsson to invest in domestic talent. "It's never fun going out of the competition so early, especially when we're good enough to be in the finals," Heyman said. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "The style of football we're playing at the moment and not having a secure 11 makes things quite difficult. Even the preparation for the Asian Cup, I think we're not getting time together before competitions. "I think we had a one-week training camp and I think that's a bit pathetic to be honest. For every tournament that I was in with the Matildas, we were away for one or two months training together. "I really feel for the girls. I feel like they're not getting the right preparation to be successful and that's the biggest frustration you can see in players. "And I think some players are missing out who should be in there just because they're a little bit older. Just because they're not young and fresh doesn't mean they don't deserve a chance. We're just missing the gap. We can't go into a World Cup the way we just went into [the Asian Cup]." The Matildas were beaten by South Korea 1-0 in Pune, a sad end to the tournament after group-stage wins against Indonesia the Philippines and Thailand. The frustration surrounding their early exit stems from the rise of the team over the past decade years and the excitement about looming World Cup. There's no doubt the Matildas posses the talent to be one of the top teams in the world, with the bulk of the squad's players starring in overseas competitions. The Australian women's competition used to be the main avenue to the national side. That has changed with the opportunities available abroad, but Heyman fears the Matildas are missing out by not being at ALW matches. "Hopefully Tony comes back to Australia and actually starts to watch some of the games and is there in person to scout players," Heyman said. "There are a lot of things that need to change, and I think having our national team coach in Australia might actually help to see what players he's missing out on. "There are a handful coming through but they're just not getting a look in. We already know what the girls [overseas], but what you're missing out on is all of the girls based in Australia putting in the hard work. "It's a bit difficult if the national team coach isn't there in the stands watching and scouting you. Watching them [on the broadcast] just isn't the same. "It hasn't been an easy time with new coaches constantly, so I can understand the frustration."

