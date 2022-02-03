sport, cricket, Cricket, Indigenous, Ashleigh Gardner, Hannah Darlington, Manuka Oval, Australia, England, The Ashes

Australia will wear an Indigenous kit for the remainder of the Women's Ashes series, which continued with the first of three one-dayers at Manuka Oval on Thursday. The design of the artwork came from a collaboration between Aunty Fiona Clarke, a Kirrae Whurrong woman and the great-great-granddaughter of Grongarrong (Mosquito) who was part of the 1868 tour of England, and Courtney Hagen, a Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman. It includes Clarke's Walkabout Wickets artwork, unveiled in 2016, which features on the collars of Australian Test shirts. Walkabout Wickets acknowledges the 150-plus year relationship First Nations peoples have had with cricket. The men's Indigenous strip also boasts the same design. "It's something that's really important to our group and over a couple of years now we've really committed to educating ourselves and having a greater understanding for the Indigenous culture, and this is just another step forward for us," Australia captain Meg Lanning said. "It's something the group loves doing, there's a lot to learn and understand and listen to. MORE CANBERRA CRICKET: "This is just a sign that we're committed to educating ourselves and also trying to just create conversations and really understand the different cultures of Australia." Ashleigh Gardner won the Belinda Clark Medal last week as the country's best female cricketer over the first 12 months, becoming the first Indigenous Australian to win the prestigious award. England must win all three one-day internationals if they're to reclaim the Ashes off Australia. They started well on Thursday, winning the toss and sending Australia into bowl on a tricky Manuka wicket. But Beth Mooney wrestled her side to a defendable 9-205. She blasted 73 off 91 balls after Ellyse Perry had fallen for a rare golden duck, and opener Rachael Haynes went for just four. Kate Cross and Katherine Brunt each took three wickets for the visitors.

