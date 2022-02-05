news, latest-news,

The Enlighten Festival is back next month - and it will include crowd favourite Old Parliament House despite devastating damage to the building caused by a fire in December. An Events ACT spokeswoman confirmed Old Parliament House would still be lit up, with hoarding being placed over the damage during the illuminations. Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Andrew Barr have unveiled the lineup for this year's Enlighten Festival, which will be expanding across Lake Burley Griffin and into the city centre. Civic @Enlighten Festival will feature lighting, sculptures and interactive experiences including a world premiere of Ephemeral, a major illuminated installation of giant "bubbles" centred on Civic Square. There will also be an illuminated sculpture, Kin, in Garema Place. The 2022 Enlighten Festival, in full, will feature 17 days of events and entertainment across Canberra from Friday, March 4 to Sunday March 20. "The festival is a celebration of Canberra's culture and creativity," Mr Barr said. "Whether it's appreciating our iconic architecture during the Illuminations, rising early to see hot air balloons take to the skies, or enjoying the many community events, locals and visitors alike will be able to get outside and enjoy the festivities." The Enlighten Festival brings together a variety of events under the "@Enlighten Festival" banner including the Canberra Balloon Spectacular (March 12-20), Lights! Canberra! Action! (March 11), Symphony in the Park with acclaimed singer songwriter Lior (March 13), Canberra Day (March 14) and the Enlighten Illuminations (March 4-14). The Festival Hub located in the Parliamentary Triangle will feature the return of the BentSpoke Beer Garden from March 4-14. The Night Noodle Markets (February 25-March 6) will be run into Enlighten and, for the first time, The Forage, will be held as part of the festival (March 11-14). The opening weekend also includes Canberra's new urban street art event the Surface Festival. The full festival program is at enlightencanberra.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/6fb60d48-f30b-46c8-a675-71182d8c8509.jpg/r4_106_1763_1100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg