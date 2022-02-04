news, federal-politics, Brittany Higgins, Scott Morrison, Jenkins review, Grace Tame

Former political staffer Brittany Higgins says she welcomes as an "encouraging first step" fresh government moves to address safety and culture at Parliament House, including plans to introduce new legislation next week to strengthen the laws governing parliamentary staff. It is almost a year since Ms Higgins came forward with an allegation of sexual assault in a ministerial office in 2019. The Morrison government announced measures on Friday to address some of the recommendations of the Kate Jenkins Independent Review of Parliamentary Workplaces - one of several reviews established in the wake of the assault allegations. Among them, a new multi-party leadership taskforce has been formed to oversee the implementation of all 28 Jenkins recommendations and legislation will be introduced next week to make sure people employed under the Members of Parliament Staff Act (MOP(S) Act) are covered by the Fair Work Act as well as age and disability discrimination laws. "This is an encouraging first step in making the systemic change necessary to ensure a safer and more equitable Parliament House," Ms Higgins said in a statement. "I commend the government on establishing a nonpartisan leadership taskforce with the hope they will seek to implement all the recommendations set out in the Jenkins Review over the next two years." The legislation would also aim to amend the MOP(S) Act to make it clear that a Member or Senator must abide by the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 in their role as an employer of staff. Passage of the legislation depends on the details, however Labor and the Greens support all 28 of the Jenkins recommendations. As well, a review of the MOP(S) Act has also been commissioned and it is due to conclude by September 2022. The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet will shortly invite submissions. Ms Jenkins, Australia's Sex Discrimination Commissioner, has also welcomed the multi-party leadership taskforce. "The multi-party support for the Set the Standard review was an important pillar, and I welcome the continued involvement of the Opposition, minor parties and independents," she said. The multi-party taskforce met on Thursday for the first time and it is expected to hold regular meetings over the next two years. The taskforce is independently chaired by former public servant Kerri Hartland and its members include Minister for Women Marise Payne, Shadow Special Minister of State Don Farrell, Greens Senator Larissa Waters and Member for Warringah Zali Steggall. There are also plans to deliver a Statement of Acknowledgement and establish a Joint Select Committee on Parliamentary Standards. Ms Higgins and the 2021 Australian of the Year, child sex abuse survivor and advocate Grace Tame are due to address the National Press Club on Wednesday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

