New Zealand cricket great Chris Cairns has been diagnosed with bowel cancer, less than six months after suffering a major heart attack and subsequent spinal stroke which left him in a wheelchair. The 51-year-old, who has been rehabilitating in Canberra, revealed his cancer diagnosis via social media on Saturday. "As far as weeks go, I thought that Tom Brady retiring was going to be the low point this week... but as it turned out, TB12's retirement comes a distant second," Cairns posted. "I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer...big shock and not what I was expecting after what was supposed to be a routine checkup. "So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place...and how blessed I am to have all that I do in my life. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "Wasn't all bad this week either, managed to get in some kids sport and celebrate Noah's birthday at home. "Another fight ahead but here's hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round." Cairns opened up to The Canberra Times in November, feeling he'd sidestepped death after surgeons said his heart "looked like a grenade had gone off in his chest". The powerful all rounder played 62 Tests and 215 one-day internationals for his country, and enjoyed a brief stint in Canberra cricket with North Canberra-Gungahlin 10 years ago.

