coronavirus, Canberra, ACT, Police, COVID, Vaccination

Canberra Airport has said further delays for traffic and airline passengers may occur in the coming days after anti-vaccination mandate and sovereign citizen protesters descended on the precinct on Sunday. The group, which has been demonstrating in Canberra since last Monday, had caused congestion at Fairbairn Avenue at Pialligo after converging in the area. Known as Convoy to Canberra, the group intended to cause disruption for federal MPs flying into Canberra ahead of parliament's sitting week. A police presence on the roads leading in to Canberra Airport diverted protesters away on Sunday afternoon, with one officer saying none of the protesters were being let into the precinct. About 4.30pm on Sunday, Canberra Airport tweeted traffic around the precinct had subsided but "there may be further delays over the coming days". The airport urged motorists and travellers to follow ACT Policing's social media presence for notifications of potential disruptions. An airport spokesperson said management worked closely with policing authorities in relation to Sunday's incident. ACT Policing earlier on Sunday warned travellers to leave plenty of time to arrive at Canberra Airport as they expected protesters to come to the precinct. "The protests will be monitored and traffic control measures will be in place to minimise the impact on legitimate airport users," police said. "However, it is likely traffic heading to and from the airport will experience delays." Airline passengers were advised to allow extra time to get to the airport before their flights. Other motorists were also urged to avoid the area if they could. MORE COVID NEWS: The latest situation came as about 1000 protesters on Saturday occupied the lawns of Parliament House to demand an end to COVID mandates and the resignation of parliament. Protesters have vowed to increase their campaign, calling for 5 million supporters to converge on Canberra in the coming weeks. In the past week, crowds swelled from hundreds, part of a 'Millions Against Mandatory Vaccination' protest, to at least 1000 on Saturday. Last Friday, protesters moved to Exhibition Park after police removed tents and vehicles from an illegal campsite on the Patrick White Lawns. Protesters also travelled from Old Parliament House after driving a convoy and marching from Glebe Park on Saturday. They also attended the Canberra Centre on Sunday; however, a centre spokesperson said there were no disruptions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/130009714/0bbc3ac6-2ab4-4296-9656-e7b7f04fb825.jpg/r12_511_4987_3322_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg