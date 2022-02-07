coronavirus,

Appalling treatment, lack of respect, discontent from within ... oh, it's definitely been a rough few days. For the man with the most important job in the land, barbs have flown from all corners. Yes, there has been a chorus of support but it's arrived a little late and hasn't exactly been overwhelming. But fear not, Justin Langer is reportedly safely ensconced in the country that is now Western Australia, having walked away from his role Australian cricket coach. Oh no - hang on, did we ever work out if it was the Aussie cricket coach or the Prime Minister who has the most important gig? No matter really, because it seems their career paths are running a parallel line at the moment. And this is confirmed by Coalition MPs now offering "support" and their "full backing" to incumbent PM Scott Morrison. Expect it to figure strongly among the most asked questions when parliament resumes in Canberra on Tuesday. In news that should please the tourism sector, Australia's international border will fully reopen to tourists for the first time in nearly two years in a matter of days. In making that announcement, Mr Morrison also said it would be up to state governments to change any of the existing arrangements for inbound international tourists. Hello, Western Australia - we're looking at you again here. The PM also revealed members of the Australian Defence Force will be deployed to help assist aged care facilities as they deal with COVID-19. Although it's odd, as only last week the minister responsible, Senator Richard Colbeck, told a parliamentary committee all was hunky-dory in the aged care sector. Today Mr Morrison said as many as 1700 ADF personnel will be used to help out. But don't think for a minute they're "a surrogate workforce for the aged care sector". No, no, no. Instead it's a "targeted bespoke effort", the PM said. Unlike the Morrison government's commitment to legislating a federal ICAC in this term. Thirty-seven months ago that promise was made but today Attorney-General Michaelia Cash said such a reform would have to wait, in favour of religious discrimination laws. Asked why the government was proceeding to a bill which doesn't have the full support of its own MPs, and not an integrity bill, one MP said there was "limited parliamentary time" left before the election. In case you're wondering, the election which has yet to be called, must be held by the end of May. No word on when Australia's next men's cricket coach will be named either. THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/c6f2957a-c325-4290-b096-514439ef6f31.png/r3_0_1913_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg