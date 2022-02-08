news, business,

Hospitality businesses and customers have welcomed the removal of Check in CBR QR codes from a whole group of venues, including hospitality and retail settings. Manager of city-based café Summer Freshy, Sunny Li, said some customers reacted badly to being reminded to sign in. "[If] we don't no longer need this kind of Check in CBR stuff, I think the relationship between us and the customers will be like more appropriate," she said. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: "The removal of these posters will get rid of us a lot of troubles." Ms Li said the code would hold up customers, creating longer wait times for service and interrupting communication between staff and customers. From midnight Friday, the Check In CBR app will only be required in some settings such as nightclubs and non-ticketed large events; licensed bars and pubs, registered clubs, nightclubs, strip clubs and brothels and schools and early childhood education and care. Canberrans will no longer need to check in at cafes, restaurants or retail stores. Students Yuhun Kim and Meredith Piper welcomed the removal of QR codes from many venues. Ms Piper said it was time-consuming having to sign in. "It gets in the way, I have to constantly go back. I just want to shop!" she said. "If you have don't feel well, you tend to stay home in general anyway. So I'm not concerned." Owner of Don Japanese restaurant Winston Wei said he was "indifferent" about the rule change, but said the QR codes were often annoying for customers. He said he did not think the new rules - which would not track customers - would create a health risk for him, as he had been vaccinated. "I've already got my third shot ... so I feel like I'm protected," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135763310/6de528b2-146b-4a6e-81d7-3e12c56b507e.jpg/r2_74_4170_2429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg