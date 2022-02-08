Three-quarters of ACT public schools had a case of COVID in first week

coronavirus, education, canberra covid

Three-quarters of ACT public schools reported a case of COVID-19 on campus in the first week of term as educators grappled with working through the tail of the Omicron wave. In the first week of term, there were 240 cases of COVID-19 across 68 public schools. There are a total of 90 public schools in the ACT, meaning there were only 22 campuses which did not register a case. An ACT Education Directorate spokeswoman said no schools were closed as a result of COVID-19 cases and none reported difficulty covering staff absences. "Our schools are doing a great job managing the start of the school year with this new challenge," the spokeswoman said. "The measures we have in place to limit the impact of COVID-19 and ensure continuity of learning are working." It is unknown how many cases were students or adults, nor how many cases were reported in non-government schools. By Friday, all ACT schools were given two weeks' supply of rapid antigen tests, allowing for two test kits per student and staff member. There is no data on how many people used the school-provided tests and received a negative result. The ACT recorded 299 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday - 123 from PCR testing and 86 through rapid antigen tests. One man in his 90s died while he had the virus. ACT hospitals had 57 patients with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including two in intensive care and one requiring ventilation. READ MORE: Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said while there had been a downward trajectory in the number of new cases in recent days, the territory was yet to see the full impact of people returning to school and work. "We also have obviously seen a large number of people who have come from interstate into the ACT at this point in time for the protests and, almost by definition, many of those people are going to be people who are unvaccinated as well. There is potential for that large number of people who are crowding together to result in new cases of COVID-19." The Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia issued a new position on rapid antigen testing on Monday, emphasising the limitations of RATs for asymptomatic cases and the importance of reporting positive and negative results to public health authorities. Ms Stephen-Smith said she would be "extremely surprised" if Canberrans would be required to report their negative rapid antigen test result, but said the developers of the Check In CBR app were considering adding a function to allow people to keep a personal record of their negative results. From Saturday, the check-in app will only be mandatory for schools and early childhood settings, licensed bars and pubs, registered clubs, nightclubs, strip clubs and brothels. People will also need to check in at organised events that are not ticketed, including conferences, markets, music and cultural events. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33pRA5ArzT57tWtt8VHHenS/9ce0c16f-d3d2-4a55-97f5-9f099f6fd5c7.jpg/r10_213_3991_2462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg