There have been 299 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Monday. Sadly, a man in his 90s with coronavirus has died. ACT hospitals reported 57 patients with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including two in intensive care and one requiring ventilation. The new cases brings the total number of active cases in the ACT to 2406. Today's update follows a steady decline in case numbers, with the lowest number in more than a month, 449, reported on Friday, 372 reported on Saturday and 323 reported on Sunday. ACT Health announced on Monday it would be winding back check-in requirements in the capital, with the Check In CBR app to be used in a limited number of venues, such as nightclubs and certain large events. From Friday, Canberrans will no longer need to check in at cafes, restaurants or retail stores. The relaxation of rules has occurred amid simmering tensions in the capital, with anti-mandate vaccination protesters continuing their demonstrations. Police have warned protests are likely to peak on Tuesday as Parliament resumes for the first time this year. NSW has recorded 7437 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 2099 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 137 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2321 patients were being cared for with 147 in ICU. READ MORE: Tasmania has recorded 443 new COVID-19 cases, continuing a downward trend in daily infections this month. Eight people are being treated in hospital for the virus, a rise from the five reported on Sunday. One of them is in intensive care. Seven positive cases are in hospital for unrelated medical conditions, the state's health department says. - with AAP

