The ACT has recorded 372 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday as numbers continue to drop. It was the lowest daily total for the ACT since December 30. The lowest number in over a month, 449, was reported on Friday. In addition, ACT Health has announced the death of a man in his 60s who died with COVID-19, bringing the fatality total to 28 for the territory. This comes after the announcement a man in his 90s died with COVID-19 on Friday. There are 63 people in hospital with COVID-19 with one in intensive care. This person was also under ventilation. The cases were diagnosed from 209 PCR tests and 163 rapid tests bringing the total number of active cases to 2779. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over fully vaccinated remained at 98.6 per cent. A total of 53.2 per cent of people have received their booster doses with 71.9 per cent of children aged five to 11 vaccinated with a single dose. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: NSW has added 8389 new infections to its COVID-19 caseload along with a further 18 virus-related deaths. There are currently 2337 coronavirus patients in the state's hospitals or 157 fewer than for the previous 24-hour reporting period. Of these, 152 are in intensive care and 75 require ventilation. Some 94.1 per cent of eligible NSW adults are double vaccinated against COVID, while 42.6 per cent have received a third dose. Of children aged 5-11, 42.2 per cent have now had their first jab. Victoria has recorded another 41 COVID-related deaths and 7810 new cases, as surgeons ready to make a dent on the state's spiralling elective procedure wait list. Of Saturday's new cases, 5099 are positive rapid antigen tests and 2711 positive PCR tests. READ MORE: It is the lowest daily figure since January 2 when 7172 cases were reported and drops the total number of active cases in the state by 2559 to 63,409. Hospitalisations with COVID-19 have also fallen by 20 to 687 patients, with 80 people in intensive care. Thirty-one of those patients are on a ventilator. With AAP

