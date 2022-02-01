coronavirus, the ACT, Scott Morrison, National Press Club, anti-vax protest, omicron

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has admitted the challenges Omicron presented over the summer holiday period could have been better communicated but declined to issue a direct apology. In his sixth address to the National Press Club on Tuesday as Prime Minister, Mr Morrison announced his plans to build national health and economic resilience amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But his speech, which lays the foundations for the federal government's re-election campaign, was overshadowed by a series of tough questions about the handling of the latest Omicron outbreak. His press club appearance also prompted the arrival of a group of anti-vaccination protestors who descended on the Barton venue ahead of his arrival. The fringe protestors outside encircled the building urging vaccine mandates be dropped and the Prime Minister be arrested. Inside the National Press Club, president Laura Tingle asked whether the nation's leader would apologise for his trip to Hawaii during the bushfires, for rapid antigen test shortages, and for failing to fully fund the NDIS. While Mr Morrison admitted the government hadn't gotten everything right, he fell short of issuing a direct apology. Disappointment over restricted travel options, including long delays to COVID tests and rapid test shortages, were a result of the government's messaging being overly optimistic and not directly addressing possible issues, he said. "I think we were too optimistic, perhaps, and we could have communicated more clearly about the risks and challenges that we still faced," he said. "I think in raising those expectations about the summer that we heightened the great sense of disappointment that people felt. "Omicron came and completely turned things on its head. "In our communications, we have to be clear about [the risks] because we can't lift people's hopes and then disappoint them and I think that's what happened over the break." Mr Morrison added that if he could have his time again, he would have brought in "the military" to handle the logistics of the vaccine rollout from the start. "I wish we'd done that earlier and that's a lesson," he said. "These are not simple issues with simple solutions - they're complex, and events can work against you. "That's what Australians expect of [the government]. I don't think they expect perfection but they do expect you to keep working every single day." READ MORE: Mr Morrison was also asked whether a leaked text exchange between former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and an unnamed federal senior minister, which described him as a "horrible person" and a "psycho", surprised him. He responded he didn't think it was his record while Ms Berejiklian released a statement shortly after denying any recollection of the exchange. Questions over politicians claiming hundreds of taxpayer funds back while staying in their own accommodation within Canberra were also described as "political football" by the Prime Minister. He said he would make no judgment about his colleagues and those on the other side. "I don't own three homes, I don't own five. I don't have a problem with owning homes, people investing, trying to do things for their future," he said. "What I would expect to happen is that the independent process that is set up to look at members' entitlements - and that's the wrong way to talk about them - that the support that is given to members and senators to come and do their job and be here in Canberra and so on, that is done independently of government, and it should be done independently of government. "I expect all of my Members and Senators to comply with all the rules that are in place." Mr Morrison used his earlier 40-minute speech to outline new funding promises ahead of the upcoming election, including an additional $2 billion of budgeted, but previously unannounced, spending on research commercialisation. He also announced aged care workers would receive two $400 payments for their continuing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-off cash bonuses had been previously used and were brought back because they were effective, Mr Morrison said. Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese slammed the proposal as a desperate bid to buy votes. Mr Albanese said he supported making a case to the Fair Work Commission to increase the rates of pay for aged care staff. "The problem here is this [bonus] is a cash payment in the lead up to an election with no sustainable increase in their pay," he said on Tuesday morning. "Why is the government not providing support for aged care workers on a permanent basis?"

