Look out Canberra, a different kind of crowd is coming to town this Saturday. Canberra Health Services is calling on kids aged between five and 11 who are yet to receive their first COVID vaccine dose to dress up as their favourite superheroes and come down to the AIS Arena between 9am and 5pm on February 12. "Superhero Day" is part of a campaign to lift vaccination rates among ACT children. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Although Canberra's adult population is one of the most highly vaccinated in the world, vaccine uptake has been considerably slower than expected in the five to 11 age bracket, with only 73 per cent of Canberran children having received their first dose. Jessie Holberton, assistant director of nursing, COVID-19 testing and vaccination at Canberra Health Services, said young heroes attending the AIS clinic this Saturday would be vaccinated by nurses in superhero costumes, and entertained by Captain Starlight from the Starlight Children's Foundation. "Just in case there are any families out there with kids who have put up their shields against vaccinating, we thought we'd give them a helping hand and have a super-fun, super-relaxed superhero day just for kids," she said. Children and their parents or guardians are encouraged to dress up for the event, and can also bring along a drawing of their favourite superhero (or everyday hero) for the "Heroboard" display. At various times throughout the day, kids can also look forward to meeting some of their favourite characters, like Princess Belle and the cast of Paw Patrol. They can also nab one of the hundreds of free Busy Nippers kids sctivity packs up for grabs Supergirl Zara Greenaway, 6, had already received her first dose of a COVID vaccine, and had words of encouragement for any nervous kids out there. "It's not that bad, so I'd tell them to try it! We don't want little kids sick," she told The Canberra Times. Caped crusader Alex Violante, 9, agreed: "The sooner we get vaccinated, the sooner we can ease the restrictions, because I hate masks!"

