The newly-registered Indigenous Party has distanced itself from a former candidate closely involved in Canberra's vitriolic anti-vaccination mandate protests. Ngunnawal elder Glenda Merritt was announced as the party's candidate for Sydney's inner west seat of Grayndler in December last year where it was hoped she would take on the Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese in his hometown electorate. But party leader Uncle Owen Whyman confirmed with The Canberra Times on Tuesday she had since resigned from the party due to her stance on COVID-19 vaccinations. A party spokesperson said Ms Merritt had offered her resignation around a month ago when she realised her anti-vaccination views were not in line with the new minor party. "Her strong anti-vax stand has placed her outside of our approved policy guidelines," a spokesperson said. "The Indigenous Party of Australia is pro-vaccination while accepting that some people choose not to be vaccinated for a variety of reasons." The Ngunnawal elder, who grew up in Yass and is a former public servant, entered Parliament House on Tuesday with a contingent of anti-vaccine mandate protesters escorted by United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly. She signed a letter of demand to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, House Speaker Andrew Wallace and Mr Albanese calling for an end to vaccine mandates, an investigation into COVID-19 "misconduct" and compensation for those who have lost their jobs not getting the jab. She has also given a number of speeches at various rallies held across Canberra since last Monday. READ MORE: Protest organisers have welcomed Ms Merritt, who they call Aunty Glenda, to deliver welcome to country ceremonies as part of their support for the Indigenous sovereignty movement. Some of the members involved in recent protests seen across the nation's capital are linked to the sovereign citizen group who camped in front of Old Parliament House during December. Members of the group are also alleged to be involved with setting fire to the doors of Old Parliament House on December 30. Caroline Hughes, a member of the United Ngunnawal Elders Council, said Ms Merritt had not been involved with the ACT government advisory body for a number of years. But she said the elders council had expressed their strong support for members of the local Indigenous communities getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Ms Merritt's platform in December was focused on reducing Indigenous incarceration rates and providing additional mental health services cater to Indigenous youth. "We know there is a lot of suspicion of authority and shame around asking for help," she said at the time of candidacy announcement. "But I know if there was a place where Indigenous kids could speak to another Indigenous person, that initial barrier would be removed, and lives would be saved. "Indigenous people must have control over services that cater for Indigenous issues and lives." The party expected it could get up to 4 per cent of the vote in Grayndler with Ms Merritt as candidate. The Canberra Times contacted Ms Merritt to provide a comment but she did not respond in time for publication.

