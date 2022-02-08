whats-on, food-and-wine,

Canberra Craft Beer and Cider Festival is making its return next month. Mercure Canberra will host the 15th Canberra Craft Beer and Cider Festival on Saturday, March 19 with an expanded venue, more than 50 breweries, and a wide range of local food and entertainment. The festival will once again split the event into two ticketed sessions to provide plenty of space for attendees. The two ticketed sessions will be from 11am to 2pm, and 3pm to 6pm. Canberra Craft Beer and Cider Festival organiser, Jenny Farrell, said last year's event had been a shot in the arm for Canberra's events and hospitality sector, and with easing restrictions, the 2022 event should signal a major renaissance for large-scale public events. "The new-look Festival will provide a tremendous showcase for Australia's best brewers," Ms Farrell said. "To have such easy access to 50 craft brewers and three hours of entertainment for as little as $20 entry provides a perfect opportunity for both serious lovers of beer and cider and those who just want to enjoy a fun, family-friendly event in a really attractive venue. "Canberra is the perfect place for a long weekend, so we will be expecting a large number of visitors who want to combine the Festival with visits to the many other nearby attractions." MORE FOOD NEWS: This year's event will utilise an expanded area, combining the grounds of the Mercure Canberra and the adjoining lawns of Batman and Gooreen Streets in Braddon. The local and interstate exhibitors will be presenting up to 250 craft beers and ciders for tasting. Canberra's brewing scene will be reflected in the presence of Bent Spoke Brewing Co, Capital Brewing Co, 3 Sons Cider and others, while interstate exhibitors include many of Australia's most renowned breweries such as Sydney Brewery, Stone Dog Meadery, Mountain Culture, Mountain Goat Beer, Lord Nelson Brewery and 4 Pines Brewing. Specialist cideries such as Franks Cider and Small Acres Cyder will exhibit their range of ciders. Complementing the beer and cider tastings will be an extensive range of popular food operators available on the day, including Bare Bones BBQ, Jacko's Pizza, gozleme, and food trucks offering burgers, gelato and fish and chips. There will also be live entertainment, including the popular woodchopping competition, and family activities will be available throughout the day. Advance tickets are from $20 from Moshtix. Children enter free with accompanying parents. Tastings are available for $2 each. The festival will help raise funds for Rise Above Capital Region Cancer Relief, a charity that provides support for more than 950 cancer patients. For more information go to canberrabeerfest.com.au.

