whats-on, food-and-wine, canberra food, canberra restaurants, valentine's day

Hey, lovebirds! The countdown is on to Valentine's Day. February 14 is not everybody's idea of a holiday. It can be corny, overly loved-up and commercialised. But after the past couple of years has brought many missed opportunities to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and the like, maybe this is the year to get out and celebrate love, in all its many forms? Pialligo Estate wants to make Valentine's Day special and has two experiences on offer, depending on how you want to celebrate February 14. The first is a relaxed, outdoor picnic at the Estate Glasshouse. If a casual date takes your fancy, grab a table on the Infinity Lawn and enjoy a seductive Pialligo hamper and a bottle of wine, as well as Valentine's Spritz on arrival. February 14 from 6.30pm to 10pm. $89 per person. Or you can dine in style indoors at Pavilion Dining. Pinkies out because it includes a glass of champagne, followed by an unforgettable four-course dinner, with optional paired wines. February 14, from 6pm to 10pm. $115 per person or $145 per person, with paired wines. Bookings from thepialligoestate.com.au. Head to Monster with your loved one for its Plantd Valentine's Day menu, where you will bask in the aromas of a multi-sensory cocktail and tantalise your taste buds with a hand-crafted chef's menu. Enjoy a seven-course vegetarian set menu created by executive chef Matthew Bentley and the Monster team. It includes welcome cocktails on arrival, with florals by Wiluna and a special Ovolo gift for every table. Add on a "Suite Dessert" option for an impromptu getaway for the night with a stay at Ovolo Hotel. February 11 to 14. From $120 per person from monsterkitchen.com.au. READ MORE: Celebrate your loved one this Valentine's Day with a romantic dinner for two at Chifley's Bar & Grill at the Hotel Kurrajong. Begin your evening of romance with a lover's cocktail, followed by an intimate four-course dinner including appetisers, seafood including prawns and cured kingfish, an alternate main meal of stuffed chicken breast or crusted lamb rack served with buttered seasonal vegetables and a dessert plate to share. All accompanied by a bottle of sparkling wine. February 12 to 14, 6.30pm to 9pm. $199 per couple from hotelkurrajong.com.au. Toast to love in the vines this Valentine's Day. Join Contentious Character in the rolling hills of Wamboin, 30 minutes from Canberra, for Valentine's dinner, featuring the winery's new seasonal tasting menu and live music by Alex Rapauch. Add bubbles and oysters to get the loving underway. February 13 and 14. From $100 per person from contentiouscharacter.com.au. Head to The Inn and watch the sun go down while enjoying a set menu and a glass of champagne. Vegetarian options are available, as are additional options. Dinner seatings are available from 5.30pm. February 14. $110 per person. Bookings at edgarsinn.com.au. Bubbles, snuggle, spoil and cuddle. Cast a love spell this Valentine's Day with an indulgent dinner for two at Capitol Bar and Grill at QT. Enjoy the best of Australian produce, from fresh Clair de Lune oysters with mignonette and lemon to 30-day dry-aged T-bone bistecca fiorentina from Riverina, New South Wales. Serenade your sweetheart, accompanied by acoustic player Alex Gibson and as the evening comes to a close, leave Capitol with a full stomach, warm heart and a surprise from QT. Until February 14. Bookings at qthotels.com. Join Everyday Champions to celebrate Valentine's Day with an evening of good food, great music and awesome company at one of Canberra's most iconic and beautiful locations This is a social event to celebrate love and is open to anyone and everyone. Maybe you're single and want to meet someone. Maybe you want to do something romantic with that special person in your life. Maybe you just want to meet some new friends or just get out and about, you are welcome to come. Tickets are $20 per person from Eventbrite and will include dinner and drinks. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/1a80f0ec-78c8-4f92-8551-e301ca8b0b95.jpg/r10_151_3991_2400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg