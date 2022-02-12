news, crime,

Police are investigating the alleged assault of a woman at Exhibition Park on Thursday morning. The assault took place in the office of the Canberra Harness Racing Club. The Canberra Times understands the woman who was allegedly assaulted had both her wrists broken in the attack. READ MORE: Live updates on Saturday's protests in Canberra ACT Policing confirmed they were investigating an assault after a report was received on Thursday afternoon. "ACT Policing received a report that a woman had been injured in an alleged assault in the offices of the Canberra Harness Racing Club at Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC) that morning," an ACT Policing spokesman said. "The victim required hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries." READ ALSO: Protesters from the so-called Convoy to Canberra group have been camping at Exhibition Park since last week. The group originally set up an illegal campsite near the National Library but they were moved on by police last Friday. They will need to leave Exhibition Park on Sunday. The protesters are made up of a number of loosely affiliated groups, such as sovereign citizens, anti-vaccine conspiracists and evangelical groups, but have been demonstrating together against vaccine mandates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

