news, federal-politics, economics, Treasury, Australian Taxation Office, Labor, Liberal, politics, tax

Recent tax cuts has saved women billions of dollars, new analysis from Treasury and the Australian Taxation Office shows. New data from ATO has found Morrison government tax cuts from income year 2018-19 to the end of 2021 have largely benefited working women compared to any other cohort. The analysis showed $14.4 billion in tax cuts had been delivered to 5.2 million women over the period, with an average saving per person of $3130. The savings to women are the latest spruik by the federal government, which said its economic management was a better option than the Labor alternative at the next election. Further analysis from Treasury also pointed to women having a larger proportion of discretionary income as a result of childcare subsidy changes. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said both insights showed an increase in female participation within the workforce. READ MORE: "Lower taxes, record investments in child care and skills and training has seen female participation reach record levels with more women now in work than ever before despite the largest economic shock since the Great Depression," he said. Mr Frydenberg said under the tax cuts, a young female teacher was roughly $2350 better off, while a dual income family on $90,000 would save an more than $10,000. The Commonwealth was expecting the tax cuts to generate $17,940 in savings for dual income family on $90,000 for the 2022-23 income year. "Treasury estimates that a dual income household earning the average Australian income with two children in childcare will be $10,230 better off in 2022-23 as a result of our tax cuts and increased child care subsidy," Mr Frydenberg said. "The Coalition's top economic priority has always been job creation and we have sought to boost female participation by making it easier for them to work and ensuring they keep more of what they earn." The ATO data showed women aged between 25 and 34 had seen their payable tax decline 15 per cent compared to other age and gender cohorts. Women under 24 have recorded a 20 per cent fall compared to other cohorts.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137155669/c6a1b72c-5d06-4dab-975b-c3bfbff39e68.jpg/r13_289_4988_3100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg