The latest round of Senate estimates gets under way today as the federal government attempts to regain its footing after a disastrous week in Parliament. As polling shows Labor retaining a strong position ahead of the election and the government defends its handling of the Omicron wave, senators will launch into questioning of officials and ministers on Monday. Day one of estimates begins with hearings focused on climate change policy, national security, parliamentary services and infrastructure. READ MORE: The live blog appears below this line, but sometimes takes a moment to appear.

