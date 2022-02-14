coronavirus, protest, COVID-19, campers, police, EPIC

ACT police have arrested three anti-vaccination protesters following an operation to evict a group of demonstrators from Exhibition Park. A man and a woman were charged with trespassing and a second man was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest. Up to 10,000 members of the Convoy to Canberra had been staying at the site prior to their order to leave on Sunday. There were about 1000 protesters still on the campground on Monday morning before ACT Policing and the Australian Federal Police moved in to evict them. Detective Acting Superintendent Rod Anderson from ACT police said despite the arrests Operation Hawker had been peaceful. "The operation was successful, it went to plan," he said. "Although we did use a large number of police resources ... none of our members were injured, no members of the public were injured, so on the whole very successful." No vehicles were required to be towed and no camping equipment was seized. Police said the EPIC site is now clear and can be used for the Canberra Show and other upcoming events. Police reported the vast majority of the protesters had moved out on Sunday afternoon and evening. A spokeman said police were aware some of the protesters had since set up new camps at sites in the ACT and surrounding areas. Some had relocated to the Cotter campground and others to various locations around the region, including Bungendore's showgrounds. The Cotter campground, which does not permit dogs and has very limited mobile reception, was reported to be completely full on Sunday night. Police have issued a warning camping outside designated sites is an offence and campers will be asked to move on. Those who refuse to do so may be subject to fines and charges, police said. The public has been advised that low-level protest activity may continue to occur in the Parliamentary Triangle and other areas in the coming days and as a result, short-term traffic disruptions may be experienced. Some protesters had vowed to stay on after police warned they had to vacate the area to make way for the set-up of the Royal Canberra Show. A vehicle-based loudspeaker system issuing the "move on" was played throughout the campground from Sunday afternoon. Police said the campground had been left in reasonable condition and officers were stationed at each entrance to ensure people who left did not re-enter. "The campers that remain in EPIC are now trespassing," police said in a blunt statement. Lifeline Canberra was forced to cancel its annual bookfair on the weekend as a result of protesters pushing down internal fencing which separated the event from the camping protesters. However, supporters rallied strongly behind the charity after the unexpected cancellation and about $700,000 has been raised so far. Lifeline Canberra chief executive Carrie Lesson said she was overwhelmed by the "love and support" that had flowed after the weekend cancellation. Donate online here. with AAP

