The ACT has recorded its highest number of new daily cases this month, as the territory government plans to wind back its reporting of COVID figures. The territory recorded 594 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as experts indicate the case load has likely plateaued. It's the largest number of new cases this month, and since the ACT recorded 620 on January 29. The new cases bring the active total to 2475, 1213 of them reported from PCR tests and 1262 from rapid antigen tests. That is an increase on the previous day's active total of 2426. There were 48 patients in ACT hospitals due to COVID as at 8pm Tuesday, three of whom were in intensive care and two requiring ventilation. Tuesday's report said there were 49 in hospital, with four in intensive care and two being ventilated the previous day. The government also announced it would no longer be issuing daily press relases with case details and instead said it would use social media. Wednesday's cases are reported from 329 PCR tests and 265 rapid antigen tests. Pharmacists say renewed RAT stock has eased pressure for the meantime, after widespread scarcity of the tests caused strain throughout December and January. Meanwhile, the territory's vaccination rates have continued their steady climb, with 62.6 per cent of the population aged over 16 having received a booster dose. In the 5-11 year-old cohort, 76.6 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID vaccine. 98.6 per cent of ACT residents aged over 12 have received two doses of a vaccine.

