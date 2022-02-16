sport, capitals, Canberra Capitals, Sport, Basketball, WNBL, Forfeit, Southside Flyers

The reigning WNBL champion Southside Flyers have taken the rare step of forfeiting Thursday's clash in Canberra against the Capitals, due to a player shortage through travel delays and illness. Opals Maddi Rocci, Kristy Wallace and Sara Blicavs have been in Serbia for the FIBA Women's World Cup qualifiers, but were forced to change flights home which meant they wouldn't land in Australia until less than 24 hours before the scheduled tip off against he Capitals. Three more Flyers are ill or injured, which left the club with just seven available players. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "Given the unique circumstances, the WNBL worked closely with the Capitals and Flyers administrators yesterday [on Tuesday] to determine whether a rescheduled game would be possible, however after many considerations, it was determined it was not possible, and the game would need to go ahead," a league statement said. "While a team of seven athletes could have participated, in consultation with the coach and captain, and working through a range of considerations, the Flyers have opted to forfeit the game. "Forfeiture will result in a fine and may bring further disciplinary action by WNBL League Management under the WNBL Licence Agreement." The Capitals will be awarded a 20-0 win as per FIBA rules.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9GmafuLUGQX3g2KkJcReNh/1d116a9d-9804-44fc-9887-7f99e9f37062.jpg/r10_308_4061_2597_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg