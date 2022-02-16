sport, cricket, Grant Jones catch, Crowd catch Manuka Oval, Manuka Oval, Crowd catch Australia v Sri Lanka, Grant Jones Queanbeyan Whites, Australia v Sri Lanka

It's mid afternoon on Wednesday when Grant Jones' phone rings. Again. "This is a disaster," he says, even though deep down he was expecting it. If only they were calling to talk about his recent career-best golfing score of 63. Nine-under par for an amateur is bloody impressive, after all. If only they were calling to chat rugby with Jones. He's the president of the Queanbeyan Whites rugby team and a part-time referee. But no. They're calling because Jones is going viral on social media after dropping his donuts and a crowd catch at the T20 between Australia and Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday night. Jones knew it was inevitable. You could see it written all over his face when the ball hit the deck and the random bloke with a mullet started screaming in his ear. "I'd give my [golf score] of 63 back to have that catch again," Jones laughs. "My son has gotten right into cricket this year and I've been trying to teach him how to catch. My wife sent me a message and said I'm not allowed to help him any more. "I said to one of my mates that it would have been a better story if I caught it. He said no way, this is much better. Maybe for him and everyone else in the group chats." It all started when Jones promised to take son Cohen to a match at Manuka Oval this summer. They were unable to get to the Big Bash games, then missed the women's Ashes. So the rescheduled Australia v Sri Lanka Twenty20 fixture was the only opportunity. Jones finished work, popped his head into Whites training and then went to Manuka. He and Cohen were moving seats while Glenn Maxwell was pulling the strings for Australia, scoring 39 off 26 balls to help secure a third consecutive victory. MORE CANBERRA SPORT Jones grabbed some donuts and was halfway through one when he walked between the stands, looked up and saw the ball coming in his direction. "As far as crowd catches go, it was exactly what you'd want. The perfect catching height," Jones said. "I heard the crowd roar and I looked up and saw the ball coming my way. It was coming flat, so I thought it was going to drop short. "I've dropped the donuts, put my hands out and it fumbled out. "I've told this story so many times now ... from the moment when it hit my hands to when I had to pick it up to throw it back on the field felt like an eternity. "It was like it was in slow-mo. And those two wild looking blokes behind me were in my ear. Then the messages started." Jones was wearing his Whites training shirt, so was instantly recognisable to those who saw the vision on television, or the replays on social media. "He's spilt it in the crowd, too," Australian great Brett Lee said in commentary on Fox Sports after Maxwell launched his switch hit into the stands. "He's not happy." "I feel sorry for the sponsors on your shirt," one mate quipped. "This is hard to watch. Easiest catch. I wish he could have hit that to a kid or someone who could catch," another said. Head in hands, Jones knew the fallout would be thick and fast. "I lost half a donut. But the other one was still in the bag, so at least I got to eat that afterwards," Jones said. "If you're going to get a crowd catch, that's as easy as it gets. I've watched it a few times now. If I ever get the chance again, though, I don't know if I'll run away or stand there to try to redeem myself. Could you imagine if I dropped another one?" Australia's six-wicket win brought Manuka's summer of cricket to an end, with the venue to switch into AFL mode for a women's match on February 27 and then four GWS Giants men's games throughout winter.

