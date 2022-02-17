coronavirus,

Close to 100 anti-vaccination mandate protesters have set up camp at a 170-hectare property about 45 minutes from Canberra city. The group made their way to Caloola Farm near Tharwa on Monday after being evicted from Exhibition Park and then Cotter Campground. Those running the property, which has traditionally been used for hosting music festivals, are now providing it as a refuge for protesters who say they have nowhere to go. Ralph Hurst-Meyers, who leases the property, has been issued an eviction letter from the ACT government advising camping is prohibited. Mr Hurst-Meyers has been warned he risks a hefty fine should he not seek the necessary approvals to have campers on the property. The illegal camp is believed to be the biggest of several which have sprung up in the ACT and NSW. The majority of the protesters have reportedly found legitimate accommodation at caravan parks and free camping spots. READ ALSO: ACT police have visited the camp this week and have been patrolling the area since Sunday. The ACT government is now considering whether police action will be required to remove the illegal gathering. Mr Hurst-Meyers has told The Canberra Times he had an agreement with ACT government and police to provide a refuge for vulnerable protesters. A claim spokespeople from both institutions deny. The camp is allegedly reserved for protesters who have a disability, are elderly, single mothers with children and those who are injured. Alcohol and drugs are said to be banned. However, both demographic criteria and substance prohibition appear to be loosely enforced. Mr Hurst-Meyers said the farm had previously been used as a refuge for vulnerable people to seek refuge, including women with children. "We've told everybody, no drugs, no alcohol, no burnouts, no nothing," he said. "It's just a safe port of call for you to find your way home." He said he felt drawn to invite the protesters onto the property after realising they had no where to go. A self-appointed camp leader told The Canberra Times he had reached out to Mr Hurst-Meyers when it became evident they would be evicted from EPIC. Mr Hurst-Meyers said no one who had travelled into the ACT after the protests would be permitted to stay at the camp. He said the plan was to give protesters respite and the chance to wait for welfare payments to come through, so they could make their way to their homes. There was a mixed group of people at the property on Wednesday afternoon, including families, young adults and the elderly. The group was sharing meals made inside a communal outdoor kitchen and reportedly using the time to regroup. Several people who spoke to The Canberra Times said they had no intention of leaving the ACT. Mimi Grace said people at the camp want to go home but they cannot due to vaccine mandates in their jurisdictions preventing them from getting on with their lives. "We're urging the government to listen to the tax payers demands," she said. Protester leader Luke Cole said they were in the process of creating a national unified team and once they had that they would understand what victory looked like for them. "We have to formulate a plan first and then we can move forward after we've done that," he said.

