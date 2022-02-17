news, crime, police, arrest warrant, wanted man

Update: Police said Mr Gleeson had been arrested. Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating 40-year-old Kaine Gleeson, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police have alleged Mr Gleeson committed unspecified serious offences between December 2020 and May 2021 and has managed to evade arrest. Police say he is "actively avoiding police and extensive efforts have been made to locate him". Anyone who sees the wanted man is not to approach him, but to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 (or via www.crimestoppers.com.au), quoting reference 6795308. Information can be provided anonymously.

