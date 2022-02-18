news, crime,

A wanted man is behind bars after police tracked him down and charged him with a raft of child sex offences, alleging he abused a girl for several months. ACT Policing released a picture of Kaine Michael Gleeson on Thursday as part of efforts to find the 40-year-old, who was alleged to have been "actively avoiding police". Following a number of tips from members of the public, Mr Gleeson was located and arrested late that afternoon. When he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday morning, magistrate Beth Campbell formally charged him with eight offences relating to one teenage girl. These included four counts of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child and two counts of encouraging a child to commit or take part in a sexual act. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS: There were also single charges of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child and using a child for the production of exploitation material. The crimes were allegedly committed between December 2020 and April 2021. Duty lawyer Jack Johnson told the court there would not be an application for bail on Friday. Ms Campbell accordingly remanded Mr Gleeson, who did not enter pleas, in custody. She told the man he should complete an application for Legal Aid prior to his next court appearance on March 11. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37pQecASsxP5kZpQjfMrnhn/2e0a3b3f-9cb5-4a62-a5ee-94247a7e4ea7.jpeg/r57_61_1142_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg