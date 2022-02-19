news, business, restrictions eased, hospitality, covid, act government, announcement

After 704 days, some hospitality operators were shedding tears of relief on Friday after the sudden ending of all density limits in the ACT. The changes, which came into effect at 6pm on Friday, saw all caps on indoor density limits lifted. Restrictions on patrons dancing, and standing when drinking and eating were also removed. Hospitality venues were some of the earliest affected by the arrival of COVID-19 in March 2020. While there have been periods of almost normal life in the time since, density limits of some type have been a constant source of stress across the industry for almost two years. Australian Hotels Association ACT general manager Anthony Brierley said the change had been much anticipated for Canberra's pubs, cafes and restaurants who had suffered under "crippling" restrictions. "I've had publicans, restauranteurs, night club operators on the phone with me this morning and you can hear it in their voice - they're almost breaking up with relief," he said. "It's been so long and this means so much to us." Mr Brierley also said that the removal of restrictions could see some venues almost double their revenue for the remainder of the warmer months. The removal of density limits for indoor venues will make an immediate difference to inner city establishment Verity Lane Market. Uno Tapas stall owner Daz Miller said the venue would be able to welcome up to 600 patrons, compared with the previous limit of about 180. "People are eager to go out to hospitality venues, try restaurants again and get into bars," he said "We're very excited." The change to density limits was not the only change welcomed by business owners. Grease Monkey Group managing director Nick Tuckwell said he was looking forward to the city's hot spots getting busier as workers returned to their offices. "We're very much looking forward to public servants going back to work over the coming weeks. That will make a huge difference to venues in Braddon and the city," he said. Grease Monkey Braddon supervisor Rocko Mollica was anticipating a big crowd on Friday night. "We've overbooked for tonight. We're so excited," he said. READ MORE: Mr Tuckwell wasn't the only one surprised to hear the news. The ACT government was not expected to announce any changes to current restrictions until early next week, but brought changes forward after the announcement from the NSW government on Thursday. "Being able to fill our venues is something we've been looking forward to for over two years now," he said. Mr Brierley couldn't wait for venues across the ACT to get back to full capacity. "We've finally got the chance to stand on our own two feet again," he said. "We can get back to doing what we do best: providing safe and vibrant places for people to dine, drink and entertain themselves."

