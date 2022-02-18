news, act-politics,

Density limits will be scrapped and dancing will be allowed in time for the weekend as the ACT brings forward an easing of restrictions in line with other states. Requirement for patrons to be seated while eating and drinking in hospitality and licensed venues will be removed and dancing will be permitted from 6pm on Friday, following a surprise change from NSW and Victoria. Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the ACT had made the decision after NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced an easing of restrictions on Thursday, a week earlier than had been decided at a meeting between chief health officers earlier in the week. "We had intended to make this announcement early next week, we've bought it forward in line with the chief health officers across most of the east coast," he said. Mr Barr said they would not ease mask rules alongside this week's changes because the health advice was for these things to be staggered. Masks rules will be wound back from next week, although masks will still be required at some indoor venues. The changes have been forecast despite Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith claiming recently masks would likely be in place until at least the end of winter. "What I've consistently said every time I've stood up is things change really quickly and where there can be an easing of restrictions we will do so," she said. ACT Health was expecting its new check-in system to be online next week, after ditching the requirement at all but high-risk venues like nightclubs and schools from last Friday. Updates to the app will allow for automatic notifications to users if they'd checked in to a venue around the same time as someone who'd been identified as COVID positive. READ ALSO: Mr Barr said while winter flus alongside the potential for another variant could change the situation, he was optimistic about the months ahead. "We have an expectation of a further wave combining with the flu season in winter," he said. "That still remains a period of concern." Mr Barr said should there be a spike in numbers in winter, COVID restrictions would be reintroduced. "We are cautiously optimistic about the autumn period. "The past few years have been a tumultuous time in the territory and we acknowledge that the impacts of COVID-19 have been felt differently across the city. "Our case numbers have steadied and we are cautiously optimistic about the autumn period. "While we recognise the situation could change if a new variant of concern emerges or there is a surge in cases, this step is designed to minimise the disruption of COVID-19 on our local businesses when it is safe to do so." Here are the changes: The government said there would be no changes to the current Check In CBR rules (which were wound back earlier this month), and all businesses are still required to have a COVID-19 Safety Plan in place. Relaxed restrictions came into place on Friday in NSW and Victoria, with both states dropping density limits in hospitality venues. NSW brought forward its planned easing of restrictions by one week. Dancing is now allowed in venues, density limits have been scrapped and the government will drop its work-from-home recommendation. NSW will also drop its mandatory indoor mask requirements next week. From February 25, masks will only be mandated on public transport, planes, airports, hospitals, aged care, corrections facilities and indoor music festival with more than 1000 people. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Victoria will also relax restrictions from 6pm Friday, with dance floors allowed again and density limits scrapped. Masks indoors will be mandated in the state for at least another week. ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman did not attend the press conference to explain the changes. Dr Coleman has not appeared at a press conference since January 5. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/79652520/828bb933-346b-4831-bf75-835aba0c32fe.jpg/r10_213_3991_2462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg